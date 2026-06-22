Commanders Trade Pitch Lands $29 Million AFC Wide Receiver

If there are lists out there that speculate over NFL wide receivers who might be available in a trade, the Washington Commanders need to be poring over those lists.

Another possible trade target for the Commanders popped up on June 22 from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, who placed Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer on his trade big board just a little over 1 month out from training camp.

In this case, the price would be more than right, with the cost of Palmer tagged as a conditional 2027 6th round pick — meaning if Palmer performs, the language in the trade would essentially bump it up to a 2027 5th round pick.

The Bills signed Palmer to a 3-year, $29 million free-agent contract before the 2025 season.