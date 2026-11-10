Commanders Urged to Move $167 Million WR at Trade Deadline

For the second year in a row, the NFL has reached its midway point with the Washington Commanders’ playoff hopes on life support, as the franchise sits at 2-5-1 heading into a Week 10 primetime showdown against the first-place New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

With a new regime likely on the way in 2027 — assuming head coach Dan Quinn is coaching his final games for the Commanders — the team might want to consider itself a seller at Tuesday’s trade deadline, with The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero and Sheil Kapadia suggesting they move quickly to send wide receiver Stefon Diggs to another team.

“The number one guy, to me, that the (Commanders) would get calls on would be Stefon Diggs,” Pelissero said on The Ringer NFL show on Monday. “I know they’ve had calls on some of their edge rushers, like the backup-type guys, but Diggs is the really interesting one … that’s a guy who’s going to come in and give you a jolt. He’s at the tail-end of his career, so you’re going to get the best of him.”

Stefon Diggs in Latter Stages of Career

Diggs is playing on a 1-year, $8 million contract that will bring his career earnings to approximately $167 million. He leads the Commanders with 30 receptions for 303 yards and 5 touchdowns in 7 games.

He’s also encountered problems at many of his NFL stops — both for his outsized personality and off-field issues.

“(Diggs) has obviously jumped around and hasn’t had a long stay in his last couple of spots,” Kapadia said. “So you would have to make sure that you’re comfortable. I know that’s something GMs and coaches think a lot about … what’s the personality wer’e bringing in when we trade for one of these guys?”

Scandal-Filled Year Ended in Super Bowl

Diggs signed a 3-year, $63.5 million contract with the New England Patriots in March 2025 and led his team with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. He was released on March 12 after a scandal-filled year, clearing $16.8 million in salary cap space.

In 10 NFL seasons, Diggs is a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler. He has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans.

In December, Diggs was arrested for felony strangulation and assault and battery after he was accused of strangling his personal chef. In May, a jury found him not guilty of all charges after a trial.

Before last season, Diggs was videotaped partying on a boat with a bag of what appeared to be pink cocaine — also known as “Tusi” on the street.

“It’s something that we’re aware of,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said after the video went viral in May 2025. “Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field.”