Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings Commanders $90 Million All-Pro WR

Tyreek Hill
Getty
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

If the Washington Commanders truly want to shut the door on their future — past the next 2 years, at leat — and go all in on being a Super Bowl contender in 2025, then there’s a trade proposal out there they should consider.

Bleacher Report’s Mo Moton has proposed a deal that would land the Commanders a third NFL All-Pro wide receiver alongside Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel by trading for Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.

In Moton’s proposed deal, the Dolphins receive the Commanders’ 2025 second round pick and 2025 sixth round pick in exchange for Hill and the Dolphins’ 2025 seventh round pick.

“Terry McLaurin and Hill can be a nightmare tandem for opposing defenders,” Moton wrote. “Both can attack all three levels of the field, though the latter provides unmatched speed on the perimeter. With Hill in the fold, Daniels could let it rip a lot more downfield for back-breaking plays that put opponents away in close matchups.”

In addition to flipping the NFL on its head, the trade would also create the single greatest “Who’s Beating Them?” meme in pro sports history with Samuel, McLaurin and Hill catching passes from Pro Bowl quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Making a deal like that for Hill might be considered malpractice in some circles. With approximately $26 million left in cap space for 2025, the Commanders have much more pressing needs at edge rusher and cornerback.

Hill Subject of Rampant Trade Rumors

Thanks to his own doing, Hill has been a subject of trade rumors since the Dolphins capped the 2024 season with a 32-20 loss to the lowly New York Jets in Week 18. That’s because Hill, arguably the NFL’s most dynamic wide receiver over the last decade, began pouring gasoline on the fire from the moment he started talking after the game.

“I’m out. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career, because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there,” Hill told reporters.

Hill has been one of the NFL’s most electric players since the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round (No. 165 overall) out of NCAA Division II West Alabama in the 2016 NFL draft.

Hill began his career by making 8 consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and as a 6-time NFL All-Pro, culminating in the 2023 season, when he led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 119 receptions and came up just short of the NFL’s receiving triple crown.

He’s also been a winner. Hill was one of the heroes of the Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl following the 2019 season and 2024 was not only the first season he missed the Pro Bowl, but also the first season he played on a team that missed the postseason.

Hill’s 2024 was, by all accounts, the worst season of his pro career. He not only saw his streak of 4 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards come to an end he saw his production almost cut in half with 81 receptions for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns in 17 games.

Hill’s contract was reworked into a 3-year, $90 million contract extension before the 2024 season and he’s due $27.6 million in 2024 and he has has approximately $119.9 million in career earnings headed into the 2025 campaign.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

