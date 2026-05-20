Commanders’ $120 Million Trade Target Not Communicating With Agent

If the Washington Commanders do eventually wind up with NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on their roster at some point, they might have to go directly to the source to do so.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo on Wednesday, Aiyuk has essentially ceased communication with his agent, Athletes First’s Ryan Williams, leaving any potential deal up in the air.

“Reports Aiyuk has dropped his agent, Ryan Williams, who may have negotiated the best contract in NFL history at this point, are not accurate; he still represents him,” Garofolo said on The Rich Eisen Show. “(Williams) did not abandon him. Williams was part of the group of people trying to tell (Aiyuk) what was going to happen to him in San Francisco if he did not show up. He did not heed that advice. So whatever information led to that report of Aiyuk’s agent dropping him is not accurate. He is still his agent of record and still sounds like he would be willing to facilitate something if Aiyuk would just tell him what he wants to do right now.”

Relationship Between Aiyuk, 49ers Disintegrated

Aiyuk wound up with the big-money deal he wanted for years with a 4-year, $120 million contract extension from the 49ers in August 2024. At the time, Aiyuk was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023 with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk had 25 receptions for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He hasn’t played since, and with no explanation as to why not. Aiyuk cut off communications with the 49ers early in the 2025 season, and the team was eventually forced to void the rest of the guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract, which was approximately $25 million in 2026.

“We don’t know what he’s physically going to be like,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in March. “His knee was shredded. I can’t say that the Washington Commanders won’t go after him, because he and Jayden Daniels are close, and Jayden may push for him. I think that’s a possibility. Just go back and look at the teams that the Niners spoke to when they were having trade talks — the Steelers, the Commanders, the Patriots. I would think all of those teams would at least check in on him. Now, who’s going to move forward? That’s a hard thing to say.”

Commanders Could Reunite Daniels With Best Friend

The reason the Commanders have long been rumored to be the destination for Aiyuk is that starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is his best friend and was his college quarterback at Arizona State.

Even with all of the headaches he’s caused in the past, it’s not hard to see the Commanders taking a flyer on Aiyuk with some sort of “prove-it deal” like a 1-year, $5 million contract — they’re that desperate at wide receiver.

After setting a franchise record with 13 receiving touchdowns in 2024, the Commanders were forced to cough up a 3-year, $97 million contract extension for wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

In return, the Commanders got the worst season of McLaurin’s career in 2025 as he missed a career-high 7 games and finished with just 38 receptions for 582 yards and 3 touchdowns.