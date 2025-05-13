Trey Hendrickson’s Bold Statement Could Open Door for a Commanders Trade

Trey Hendrickson has been in a heated contract negotiation with the Cincinnati Bengals since the end of the 2024 NFL season, which has fueled trade speculation surrounding the pass rushing savant all offseason.

Yet, a recent statement released by Hendrickson — detailing stalled contract talks — could open the door for the Washington Commanders to potentially work a trade to acquire one of the most productive edge rushers in the league ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Trey Hendrickson Releases Scathing Statement About Contract Negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals entered the offseason wanting to get deals done with Hendrickson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

They managed to lock up their dynamic WR duo with long-term deals, but after seeing Hendrickson’s recent statement about how the contract negotiations are going with Cincinnati… there is reason to believe a trade could be a possibility in the near future.

A statement released to ESPN (posted on X by Adam Schefter) by Hendrickson reads, “No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

This contract stalemate certainly suggests this negotiation isn’t going well and could get even uglier in a few months once training camp begins.

The Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the league last year, but Hendrickson was a lone bright spot with a second straight season with 17.5 sacks.

Could This Open a Trade Window for the Washington Commanders to Acquire Trey Hendrickson?

Commanders GM Adam Peters has been very aggressive acquiring impact players via trade this offseason to help surround rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels with talent entering year two under center in Washington. The additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel should help improve an already productive offense entering the 2025 NFL season.

Yet, the moves on the defensive side of the ball haven’t been quite as noteworthy. The defense could still use a dynamic edge rusher to help bolster a pass rush that was good, but not elite last season.

After completing the deals for Tunsil and Deebo this offseason, the Commanders are a little lighter on draft assets than usual during the Peters era, but pulling off a deal for Hendrickson could resolve one of the biggest needs remaining on this retooled roster entering the 2025 NFL season.

Dorance Armstrong and Frankie Luvu are currently positioned to be the team’s edge rushing presence this year with Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw providing pressure from the inside, but the addition of Hendrickson could instantly transform this unit into an elite group.

Will the Bengals asking price be too high considering the Commanders will then have to give Hendrickson a top of the market contract upon arrival? Perhaps.

Yet, if negotiations deteriorate to the point where the Bengals eventually cut their losses and lower their asking price for Hendrickson, then it could open the door for Washington to acquire a huge piece in their quest to improve upon on their NFC Championship Game appearance from last season.