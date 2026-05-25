Commanders Veteran WR to See Golden Chance Beginning in Offseason Workouts

Pundits don’t see the Washington Commanders wide receivers as good enough yet for quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team has faced significant cries to add to the position group, but the Commanders have yet to do so since drafting Antonio Williams in the third round. What that means, though, is veterans such as Treylon Burks will have an opportunity in 2026.

That opportunity will begin with the team’s offseason workouts starting on May 27.

Fansided’s Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones included Burks on a list of eight Commanders players who “can turn OTAs into a personal launchpad.”

Jones argued Burks will have the chance to squash any further receiver free agency or trade talk by earning a starting job this offseason.

“A conversation with new offensive coordinator David Blough persuaded [Burks] to stay, which indicates there could be a decent role for him to play if everything goes well this summer,” wrote Jones.

“Staying healthy is key. Burks needs a full offseason to hone his craft and build back confidence. Looking at the options behind Terry McLaurin in the receiver room, an opportunity is undoubtedly there for the taking.”

Burks posted 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown with the Commanders last season. He received 22 targets while playing only eight games.