Commanders Tagged as Best Fit for 5-Time All-Pro WR as Brandon Aiyuk Alternative

Brandon Aiyuk may soon hit the free agent market, but the Washington Commanders have other options beyond the controversial wide receiver currently causing a stir in the Bay Area.

Alex Kennedy of PFN on Monday, June 16 named Washington as among the best fits for five-time All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill who is currently available and looking for his next stop after stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. However, he also has a complicated off-field history.

Hill is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his illustrious career. At 32 years old with declining numbers, coming off a season-ending injury, and having the risk of issues coming up off the field, he is a risky player to sign to a multi-year contract. However, in the four games he played before getting hurt, Hill was on a 17-game pace for 1,127 receiving yards. He was a first-team All-Pro and came in second for Offensive Player of the Year voting in 2023. A contending team could look to lure him on a one-year deal to see if he can get them over the hump.

Tyreek Hill’s Speed Threat Would Be Strong Complement to Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin

Washington’s wide receiver room is thin behind Terry McLaurin, who was limited by injury to just 10 games played last season. As the depth chart stands now, the two most likely starters alongside McLaurin are Luke McCaffrey and third-round rookie Antonio Williams.

If able to return to his pre-injury form, Hill should still possess a field-stretching skill set capable of adding an explosive element to the Commanders’ pass game.

He was no longer the speed threat that led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13) in 2023 ,even before he dislocated his knee and tore his ACL in Week 4 last season. But Hill should still have enough juice to keep opposing secondaries honest in 2026.

Kennedy also mentioned the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens as potential suitors for Hill’s services this summer.

Brandon Aiyuk Indicates Release From 49ers Possibly Coming Soon

Meanwhile, Aiyuk posted a reel to Instagram on June 14, in which he appeared to indicate that his release from a contract with the San Francisco 49ers is imminent.

After deleting a couple of social media videos, in which the wideout directly insulted the 49ers and their decision-makers, Aiyuk posted footage of himself dancing while wearing only boxer shorts and a white robe.

The caption said, “Coming to an end zone near 🫵 [you]!!”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk took that to mean that San Francisco has deemed it’s time to move on by releasing Aiyuk rather than continuing to hold out in hopes of a trade, which will likely only deepen the ongoing distractions.

“It’s hard not to wonder whether the 49ers have decided to abandon the effort to trade Aiyuk and to cut the cord in the coming days,” Florio wrote. “That would avoid the awkward dance of Aiyuk showing up to training camp and forcing his release.”

If Washington isn’t interested in Hill or Aiyuk, Stefon Diggs is also a free agent.

A jury in Massachusetts recently found the former New England Patriots wideout not guilty of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery, stemming from an alleged incident involving his former chef.