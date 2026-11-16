The scariest moment of the season for the Washington Commanders came in a Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks on September 27 when linebacker Leo Chenal suffered a fractured neck — an injury that would eventually require surgery.

Almost two months later, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn finally shared an update on Chenal, who has returned to the team facilities.

“Dan Quinn said LB Leo Chenal (neck surgery) is back in the building after the scary injury, and his presence has given everyone a big emotional boost,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Monday. “As for his football future, tbd.”

Chenal, a 2-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, was playing just his third game with the Commanders after signing a 3-year, $24.75 million free-agent contract in March.

“Quinn on LB Leo Chenal,” Commanders reporter Martenzie Johnson wrote on X. “Says Chenal has been back in the facility since his neck surgery. ‘As far as what the future holds, I think it’s too early to call.'”

Terrifying Moment for Leo Chenal in Week 3

The scene of Chenal being carted off the field strapped to a medical board will be one that’s tough for the Commanders and their fans to shake.

“Commanders LB Leo Chenal, who was taken off the field with a scary-looking injury on Sunday, will undergo season-ending surgery this morning for a fracture in his neck, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on September 28. “Most importantly, Chenal has feeling in all his extremities, and the expectation is that he’ll make a full recovery.”

Chenal Played Key Role in Defensive Plans

Chenal would have been a key player on the Commanders’ defense this season because of his versatility.