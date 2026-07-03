$198 Million Commanders Sacks Leader Eyed for Return to NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams made the trade of the century — so far — for edge rusher and 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett this offseason.

They did so with 1 thing in mind — winning another Super Bowl.

The last time the Rams did that, in the 2021 season, they made another big-time trade for an edge rusher, sending their 2022 2nd and 3rd-round picks to the Denver Broncos for 7-time NFL All-Pro Von Miller — a deal the Broncos turned into NFL All-Pro edge rusher Nik Bonitto with that 2nd-round pick.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Rams should go back to that well and sign Miller as a free agent for their next Super Bowl run after the 37-year-old led the Washington Commanders with 9.0 sacks in 2025 while playing less than half of his team’s defensive snaps.