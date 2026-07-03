$198 Million Commanders Sacks Leader Eyed for Return to NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams made the trade of the century — so far — for edge rusher and 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett this offseason.
They did so with 1 thing in mind — winning another Super Bowl.
The last time the Rams did that, in the 2021 season, they made another big-time trade for an edge rusher, sending their 2022 2nd and 3rd-round picks to the Denver Broncos for 7-time NFL All-Pro Von Miller — a deal the Broncos turned into NFL All-Pro edge rusher Nik Bonitto with that 2nd-round pick.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Rams should go back to that well and sign Miller as a free agent for their next Super Bowl run after the 37-year-old led the Washington Commanders with 9.0 sacks in 2025 while playing less than half of his team’s defensive snaps.
“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now. According to Miller, he’s hoping he can find that perfect fit by returning to the Denver Broncos. However, a return to the Los Angeles Rams would make even more sense. Denver has a deep pass-rushing rotation that recorded 68 sacks in 2025. While the Rams traded for Myles Garrett earlier this offseason, they traded away Jared Verse as part of the deal. Adding Miller to the rotation behind Garrett and Byron Young would be very sensible for L.A.”
Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos, played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract — also the 1st time he’s played in every regular-season game since 2018. Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.
Smart Move for Commanders: Bring Miller Back
If the Commanders can get Miller on a deal similar to the one he signed before the 2025 season, they should leap at the opportunity to bring him back if he’s willing — which he might be in a worst-case scenario in which the Broncos or no other contender wants his services.
While the Commanders went out and spent big on a pair of edge rushers in free agency with K’Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh, neither of those former 1st-round picks has shown the ability to be a team’s singular, elite pass rusher in the past.
Oweh was a particularly stout investment for the Commanders, who signed him to a 4-year, $100 million contract.
“The Washington Commanders can’t be faulted for targeting a pass-rusher in free agency—the team had 42 sacks in 2025, but the leading edge-rusher in that category was 37-year-old Von Miller,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote in April. ” … Oweh had just 13 sacks over the first three seasons of his career combined. He has never been much of a factor against the run—he has hit the 40-tackle mark just once. His 47 pressures and 16.4 percent pass-rush win rate last year per PFF were good, but not great. Oweh’s average annual salary ranks among the 12 best edge-rushers in the game. His production and talent does not.”
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