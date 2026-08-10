Washington Commanders’ Latest Injury Update Is Bad News for Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders got devastating injury news on star left tackle Laremy Tunsil over the weekend.

Reports surfaced that Tunsil suffered a torn right triceps, which Commanders head coach Dan Quinn officially confirmed Monday morning.

“He did [injure his tricep], he is going to get surgery,” Quinn said. “It’s always tough to talk about a player missing time, especially a great player like LT… We’ll know more post-surgery on timelines and all that good stuff.”

Bad News for Jayden Daniels

While any injury to the offense isn’t ideal for star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is looking for a bounce-back third year, Tunsil ranks among the players Daniels most needs to have available. As his blindside protector, Tunsil plays a crucial role in keeping Daniels upright.

Not to mention, Daniels is entering his first year with new offensive coordinator David Blough, and the expectation is that he’ll spend much more time in the pocket this season instead of scrambling as often as he has over the last two years. Without Tunsil, the Commanders lose the anchor of their offensive line.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum spoke about the injury on Monday morning’s episode of “Get Up,” calling it far from ideal for Daniels and the Commanders’ offense.

“This is far from ideal… one of [Jayden Daniels’] strengths is mobility, so you have a first-time play caller in David Blough. Maybe they try a little more quick game, maybe try to move the pocket more,” Tannenbaum said. “You know, a lot of defensive coordinators would tell you that Sean McVay was so good as a play caller to cover up deficiencies on the offensive line. Maybe Washington has to look toward that as well.”

Who’s Replacing Tunsil?

Within Quinn’s announcement that Tunsil would miss a significant portion of the season, he also revealed that Brandon Coleman is expected to take over as the team’s starting left tackle.

Fortunately, Coleman does have quite a bit of starting experience, having started 17 games over the course of his first two seasons in the NFL. Washington selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.