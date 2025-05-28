Washington Commanders Get Bold Assessment From Local Reporter

The Washington Commanders have gotten a vote of confidence from the hometown newspaper.

“I think they are a top 10 team in the NFL. I think that they deserve to be considered in the top third of the league. At the very least, an above-average team, until they show otherwise,” the Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg said May 28 on 106.7 The Fan’s “B. Mitch and Finlay” when asked where he thinks Washington currently stands as they enter phase 3 of the offseason in Ashburn, Virginia, for voluntary OTAs.

The statement comes amid a busy offseason for the Commanders, highlighted by strategic acquisitions and the emergence of franchise-altering talent: Jayden Daniels.

A New Era Begins, Commanders on the Rise

Daniels only played one promising football season under the new Josh Harris, Adam Peters, and Dan Quinn regime. But the ripple effect of his arrival in D.C. has arguably changed the franchise’s trajectory overnight.

“They’ve made some improvements, we’re not going to know exactly what the front (offensive line) is going to look like until they start playing for real. But, I do think that the optimism that a lot of people are showing, both fans and the betting markets, is warranted.”

On March 15, the Commanders announced that they acquired offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

They also doubled down on their new championship window and traded for All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel from the 49ers for just a fifth-rounder.

“I think as of right now, you have to look at them as one of the contenders in the NFC for the Super Bowl.”

Why Commanders Fans Should Be Excited

With the talent Washington brought in so far this offseason, combined with its 2025 draft class—starring Oregon offensive tackle Joshua Conerly Jr.—Greenberg’s outlook is more than a prediction, but a reflection of a franchise that is turning the page.

Washington went from a 4-13 team selecting No. 2 overall to the 2025 NFC Championship Game. As expectations rise, the organization took its time to ensure their current relevancy sticks as the new standard, after a 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles—The eventual Super Bowl LIX champions.

With an upgraded offensive line, strategic signings on defense to fill the void of losses such as Jeremy Chinn, and Dante Fowler Jr., and a newfound belief in the culture being instilled by Quinn’s brass, the 2025 Commanders could be the team to watch in the upcoming season.

A Culture Shift, Surely Bigger Than Just One Player, Right? Obviously. But when that one player happens to hold the most paramount position in sports? It is quite the hyperstart.

Not only did his statistics speak for his rookie year, but Daniels’ presence alone woke up the DMV. If you were to ask old veterans who are still in the locker room, or fans from ages ago finally finding a real reason to put on their gear they were ashamed to wear for the past 25 years, they will certainly say that “things feel different now.”

With less than 100 days left until the 2025 season begins, The Commanders enter phase 3 of the offseason Wednesday as players voluntarily report to OTAs.