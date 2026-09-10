Commander’s Injury Report Generating Concern About Key Player Ahead Of Eagles Game

With the Washington Commanders just days away from their Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team released their first injury report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Among the players who were listed as limited are outside linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh, as well as running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Three players who are expected to be huge contributors to Washington this season.

Of the three, Croskey-Merritt’s is perhaps the most alarming.

The report lists him with a groin issue.

Sports Illustrated writer Philip Hughes expanded on this idea, writing, “While his participation Thursday and Friday will tell the bigger story, seeing Croskey-Merritt’s name on the report is concerning, especially with him expected to be a major part of the rotation. A groin issue can affect a running back’s acceleration and ability to make cuts.”

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Expected To Be Lead Back For Commanders

Croskey-Merritt is just one of three running backs the team kept on their active roster, along with Rachaad White and Kaytron Allen. Croskey-Merritt is the lone returning player to the room after collecting 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in seven starts during his rookie season.

Croskey-Merritt was hyped up all of last offseason as a seventh-round steal in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, despite now appearing to be the lead back in Washington’s rushing rotation, the noise around him has quieted.

He didn’t play at all during the preseason because of the groin issue, which he’s been struggling with since August.

Commanders fans should hope Merritt’s status improves throughout the week and that he upgrades to a full participant by Friday, or else the team will be in an even more precarious situation.

Commanders Need Chaisson and Oweh For Week 1

Chaisson and Oweh’s injuries both stretch back to Training Camp.

Hughes recapped, “OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, who is still limited with a knee issue, and OLB Odafe Oweh, who was limited with a calf injury. Both players are part of the revamped edge group that GM Adam Peters brought in this offseason.”

Oweh was the larger financial signing of the two. Oweh signed a four-year, $96 million bag from Washington.

This was a massive contract for a player who’s only secured double-digit sacks once in their five-year career. Oweh has to make an impact this season, especially in huge games like their divisional opener, to ensure general manager Adam Peters’ favor within the franchise.

Despite signing just a one-year contract, Chaisson is also a big factor off the edge. Both players will be key in establishing new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ system.

When facing a team like the Eagles, who can rush with Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts, edge pressure is critical. Even with a fully healthy roster, Washington will need to be at their best to hold down Philly’s front.

Stefon Diggs Making Commanders Debut In Week 1

Chaisson and Oweh won’t be the only players making their debut for Washington on Sunday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be donning the burgundy and gold for the first time. Diggs is expected to be another key contributor for the offense as he rounds out the wide receiver room alongside Terry McLaurin. With McLaurin likely drawing Quinyon Mitchell for most of the matchup, Diggs will need to begin his Washington tenure with a bang.