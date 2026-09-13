What Tom Brady Said During Commanders-Eagles Game Goes Viral

NFL Sundays are back, and that means Fox Sports announcer and legendary quarterback Tom Brady is back in the booth for his third season.

For the Week 1 slate, he was on the call for the 4:25 p.m. ET NFC East matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles alongside play-by-play analyst Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews.

Brady’s 1st Half Statement Goes Viral

When Brady talks, people listen, and while he didn’t go viral on Sunday for anything negative, he did make a very interesting comment that caught attention on social media after he said it live on air.

Following a deep pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, Brady threw out a little catchphrase that I don’t know if anybody has ever heard before.

“He just drops the ball in there like a butterfly with sore legs,” Brady said while praising Hurts’ throw.

Tom Brady: “He drops the ball in there like a butterfly with sore legs.” That’s the first time in human history those words have been spoken. pic.twitter.com/UxBVLLTSzU — Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) September 13, 2026

NFL Fans React on Social Media

Chad Fisher of DNP Sports shared the post, and it quickly surpassed 85,000 views on X as NFL fans reacted to the odd statement. Many fans noted that Brady used a phrase commonly associated with golf.

“Older guy at my country club used to say it about good iron shots,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Tom Brady is just quoting Theo Von at this point.”

Another person wrote, “It’s a golf phrase and I’ve heard it used many times (although it was sore feet not sore legs).”

“The right commentators can make a play sound as good as it looks,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “It’s a golf phrase Tom Brady heard in ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance,’ but it’s sore FEET, not “legs.”