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When Will Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Return From Injury?

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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on after their 33-31 win against the Seattle Seahawks after the game at Northwest Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are in London for a Sunday morning game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Leading up to the matchup, one of the biggest questions surrounding Washington was whether or not quarterback Jayden Daniels was going to suit up after missing last week with the dislocated elbow he sustained in Week 2.

After listing Daniels as questionable for most of the week, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ruled him out for Sunday’s matchup, meaning veteran Marcus Mariota will make another start.

When Will Jayden Daniels Make His Return?

With the progression Daniels made this week by getting back out on the practice field, Jonathan Jones of The Athletic provided some clear insight on Daniels’ return timeline.

Via Jonathan Jones: “Sources in Washington believe that if he has a full week of practice next week, that is a positive indication Daniels will be ready to get back behind center.”

The Commanders will host the New York Giants in Week 5 before traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 and then entering their Week 7 bye.

Daniels Gives Update on Injury

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Daniels gave an update on how he feels health-wise, as well as the adjustment to playing with a fairly large brace on his elbow.

“It feels good. It’s good to be back and just taking it day by day,” Daniels said. “I love football. So I just feel like for me, just being a leader, being a guy, just going out there and giving it my shot to play and obviously protect myself… I just love football.”

“It’s going to be an adjustment period,” Daniels said about wearing a brace. “You get used to it, that’s pretty much it.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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When Will Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Return From Injury?

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