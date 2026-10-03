When Will Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Return From Injury?

The Washington Commanders are in London for a Sunday morning game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Leading up to the matchup, one of the biggest questions surrounding Washington was whether or not quarterback Jayden Daniels was going to suit up after missing last week with the dislocated elbow he sustained in Week 2.

After listing Daniels as questionable for most of the week, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ruled him out for Sunday’s matchup, meaning veteran Marcus Mariota will make another start.

When Will Jayden Daniels Make His Return?

With the progression Daniels made this week by getting back out on the practice field, Jonathan Jones of The Athletic provided some clear insight on Daniels’ return timeline.

Via Jonathan Jones: “Sources in Washington believe that if he has a full week of practice next week, that is a positive indication Daniels will be ready to get back behind center.”

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels could return by Week 5, per @jjones9 “Sources in Washington believe that if he has a full week of practice next week, that is a positive indication Daniels will be ready to get back behind center.” pic.twitter.com/RuOsS4dy3f — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 3, 2026

The Commanders will host the New York Giants in Week 5 before traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 and then entering their Week 7 bye.

Daniels Gives Update on Injury

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Daniels gave an update on how he feels health-wise, as well as the adjustment to playing with a fairly large brace on his elbow.

“It feels good. It’s good to be back and just taking it day by day,” Daniels said. “I love football. So I just feel like for me, just being a leader, being a guy, just going out there and giving it my shot to play and obviously protect myself… I just love football.”

“It’s going to be an adjustment period,” Daniels said about wearing a brace. “You get used to it, that’s pretty much it.”