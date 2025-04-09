Why Commanders’ QB is Top 5 After One Season

Jayden Daniels took the NFL by storm in 2024, delivering a rookie season for the ages. The Washington Commanders quarterback not only exceeded expectations but also placed himself firmly in the conversation among the league’s elite passers. Despite playing for a team amid a ‘recalibration’, Daniels’ performance suggests he is already one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL, surpassing some of the biggest names in the league.

Daniels’ transition to the NFL was seamless. Selected second overall by Washington out of LSU, he wasted no time making an impact. He posted a 69.0% completion percentage, the highest for a rookie quarterback in league history. His 891 rushing yards set a new record for rookie quarterbacks, surpassing the 815 yards set by Robert Griffin III in 2012. Daniels finished the season with 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, six rushing touchdowns, and a passer rating of 100.1, leading all rookies in the category.

These numbers are impressive for any quarterback, but considering Daniels was working with a team in transition, they are even more remarkable. His ability to command the offense, extend plays with his legs, and consistently make smart decisions speaks volumes about his potential.

Comparing Daniels to the NFL’s Elite

To truly appreciate Daniels’ impact, it’s essential to compare his performance with some of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in 2024:

While Daniels’ passing yards were slightly lower than some veterans, his efficiency stands out. His 69.0% completion rate outperformed every quarterback on this list. His 891 rushing yards were more than Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Hurts, and Stafford, trailing only Jackson’s 915 yards on the ground proving he is already one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the game.

Daniels’ statistical dominance is only part of the story. His ability to perform at a high level under difficult circumstances, including playing behind an offensive line that struggled at times, shows he possesses the poise and leadership of a seasoned veteran. The Commanders were not expected to be competitive in 2024, yet Daniels led them to the NFC Championship Game, an achievement no other rookie quarterback in recent memory has matched.

His combination of accuracy, decision-making, and athleticism makes him one of the most complete quarterbacks in the league. Unlike some of his peers who rely primarily on their arm or mobility, Daniels can beat defenses in multiple ways, making him an even greater threat moving forward.

Debunking the Second-Year Slump Myth

One of the common concerns for rising stars is the so-called “second-year slump.” However, Daniels is in a situation where regression seems unlikely. The Commanders have built a strong coaching staff around him, with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury known for his quarterback-friendly system and ability to maximize talent. Kingsbury’s past success with dynamic quarterbacks like Kyler Murray in Arizona shows he knows how to develop young passers and keep them excelling in year two.

Additionally, Daniels’ work ethic and natural talent set him apart from previous quarterbacks who struggled in their sophomore campaigns. He has shown an ability to adjust to defenses, read coverages at an elite level, and make quick decisions—traits that will only improve with more experience. Unlike other young quarterbacks who rely heavily on a single skill set, Daniels’ dual-threat ability makes it difficult for defenses to key in on one aspect of his game.

Beyond coaching, the supporting cast around Daniels is stronger than ever. Washington has reinforced its offensive line, specifically at left tackle, trading for Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, ensuring Daniels’s blind side has better protection in 2025. His connection with wide receiver Terry McLaurin should be even more electrifying in year two of the duo’s growth together. Now, add Deebo Samuel to the equation, and Daniels will have more weapons at his disposal. This doesn’t include yet-to-be-determined draft picks on the offensive side of the ball that can only enhance the full potential of Kingsbury’s offense.

Teammates and coaches alike have praised Daniels’ leadership and preparation, ensuring that complacency will not be an issue. He has already demonstrated the mindset of a veteran, constantly working to refine his mechanics and decision-making.

Daniels enters his second season with sky-high expectations, and rightfully so. With another offseason to develop chemistry with his teammates and improve his game, he has the potential to challenge for MVP honors in 2025. His trajectory mirrors that of elite quarterbacks like Mahomes and Jackson, both of whom used their second seasons as launching pads to superstardom.

There is no question that Daniels belongs among the NFL’s top five quarterbacks. After just one season, he has already surpassed many established stars in key statistical categories. As he continues to grow, he may soon challenge the league’s top signal-callers for the title of the league’s best quarterback. Washington has found its franchise cornerstone, and the rest of the NFL has already taken notice.