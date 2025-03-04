Commanders’ Playoff Hero Headed Toward ‘Ridiculous’ Payday

In the NFL, a little bit of playoff success can go a long way. It can cover up the most glaring of regular season failings and land a big payday in some surprising places.

Such is the case of Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown, who Pro Football Talk’s Matthew Berry predicts could be in line for a big payday after a stellar playoff showing before hitting free agency.

“Teams are WR desperate and there are not a lot out there in free agency,” Berry wrote on March 4. “Plus, this year’s draft class doesn’t have the same caliber of superstars like last year … This is why you shouldn’t be shocked when Darius Slayton signs for what will seem like a ridiculous amount given his career production to date. Same for Dyami Brown.”

What a “ridiculous” amount of money for Brown might look like is up for debate. He just played out his 4-year, $4.94 million rookie contract. Spotrac projects his market value as a 1-year, $1.9 million contract but using their “linear regression” analytics, Brown could be headed toward a 3-year, $7.3 million contract offer.

For a legit WR3 option like Brown, there might be even more money on the table — possibly a 2 or 3 year contract worth between $10 million and $15 million.

Brown’s Playoff Heroics Might Have Triggered Payday

Brown has struggled mightily since the Commanders drafted him in the third round (No. 82 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft out of North Carolina.

While he had career highs of 30 receptions for 308 yards in 2024, his career numbers of 59 receptions for 784 yards and 4 touchdowns leave a lot to be desired.

Still, when it came down to the most defining moment of his career in the NFC Divisional Round, Brown played the best football of his career with 6 receptions for 98 yards in an upset win over the Detroit Lions. In the first postseason action of his career, Brown finished with 14 receptions for 229 yards and 1 touchdown in 3 games.

“It’s Playoff Dyami,” said “Pardon My Take” co-host and Commanders superfan PFT Commenter on January 19. “Not once over 4 seasons did he have over 4 receptions in a a game and now he’s done it twice in 2 playoff games. Playoff Dyami is a different guy.”

Brown On Outside Looking in With Commanders

The Commanders aren’t likely to bring back Brown only for the fact that there’s no room to move up on the depth chart with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel at the top and the WR3 spot likely already spoken for with second-year wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled out the Las Vegas Raiders as a team that could go after Brown in free agency after he shined in the playoffs.

“A No. 1 option to replace Davante Adams would be ideal, but they might have a hard time finding that in free agency,” Ballentine wrote on December 30. “They could also use another deep threat. That’s where Dyami Brown could come into play. The 25-year-old receiver hasn’t hit his ceiling in Washington but flashes the ability to make plays downfield along with good YAC skills. He’d be worth exploring for a young team like the Raiders.”