Commanders Projected to Add 1,000-Yard WR Compared to NFL All-Pro

The Washington Commanders don’t just have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Terry McLaurin. They also have one of the most respected players in the league and a bona fide leader.

In a world where WR1 on most NFL teams is a bona fide diva, that’s not McLaurin.

Now, he needs some help.

The Commanders added another star wide receiver with a trade for San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel in the offseason, although exactly what role the versatile Samuel will have in the offense is yet to be determined.

Pro Football Focus predicts the Commander will add a clear-cut WR2 option and a player they can build toward the future with in TCU wide receiver Jack Bech with their second round pick (No. 61 overall) in the 2025 NFL draft.

From PFF: “Washington gives Jayden Daniels another potential weapon in Jack Bech, who could develop into the WR2 opposite Terry McLaurin the Commanders have been seeking. Bech brings impressive athleticism and quickness for a bigger receiver, and he dropped just one pass last season, with only four total drops in his college career.”

The Commanders only have 5 picks in the 2025 draft after trading away their stockpile of picks for veterans like Samuel, left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and cornerback Marshon Lattimore to add to the roster of a team many think could be a Super Bowl contender in 2025.

Bech Had Breakout Season After Transfer From SEC to Big 12

Bech, 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, had 59 receptions for 689 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first 2 college seasons at LSU before transferring to TCU before the 2023 season.

In 2024, Bech finally had a breakout season that put him on the radar of NFL scouts with 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and 9 touchdowns in 12 games while earning All-Big 12 honors. He followed that with 6 receptions for 68 yards and the game-winning touchdown catch in the Senior Bowl on the way to being named Senior Bowl MVP.

Bech also dealt with an incredible tragedy his final college season after his older brother, Tiger Bech, was killed in the New Orleans truck attack in the early morning hours of January 1, 2025. Tiger Bech, 27 years old, was a 2-time All-Ivy League kick returner at Princeton in 2017 and 2018.

“Love you always brother,” Jack Bech wrote on his X account. “You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us.”

Drawing Comparisons to NFL All-Pro WR Puka Nacua

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson said there were “shades of Puka Nacua” in his pre-draft scouting report of Bech, comparing him to the NFL All-Pro wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams.

Nacua was a fifth round pick (No. 177 overall) by the Rams in the 2023 NFL draft and set NFL rookie records for receiving yards (1,486) and single game receptions (15).

“Overall, Jack Bech projects as a power slot, possession receiver who will thrive working the horizontal route concepts like crossers, dig/daggers, inside hitches, over routes, etc.,” Parson wrote. “Bech can become the glue guy for an NFL passing offense and handle the dirty work route concepts in the middle of the field with defenders converging from their landmarks.”