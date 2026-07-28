Commanders’ $97 Million WR Leads ‘Biggest Weakness’ on Roster

The Washington Commanders didn’t force wide receiver Terry McLaurin to stay away from his teammates last offseason.

McLaurin did anyway, doing 1 of those weird “hold-in” things where he would show up to things but not participate.

McLaurin, who still had a year remaining on his contract, knew the Commanders were going to have to pay him. Why the Commanders waited until right before the 2025 regular season to finally sign him to a 3-year, $97 million contract extension on August 25 is still a mystery.

Robbed of an entire offseason of growth with his young quarterback, Jayden Daniels, by McLaurin’s own choice, led to 1 of the most miserable seasons in franchise history — a 5-12 record after going 12-5 in 2024, reaching the NFC Championship Game and sparking talk of being a Super Bowl contender.

McLaurin was as bad as anyone on the roster, missing a career-high 7 games to go with career lows of 38 receptions, 582 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns. Daniels struggled as well by missing 10 games due to injuries.

In 2026, not much seems to have improved, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called out Washington’s wide receivers — or lack thereof — as the “Biggest Weakness” on the roster in 2026.