Commanders’ $97 Million WR Leads ‘Biggest Weakness’ on Roster

The Washington Commanders didn’t force wide receiver Terry McLaurin to stay away from his teammates last offseason.
McLaurin did anyway, doing 1 of those weird “hold-in” things where he would show up to things but not participate.
McLaurin, who still had a year remaining on his contract, knew the Commanders were going to have to pay him. Why the Commanders waited until right before the 2025 regular season to finally sign him to a 3-year, $97 million contract extension on August 25 is still a mystery.
Robbed of an entire offseason of growth with his young quarterback, Jayden Daniels, by McLaurin’s own choice, led to 1 of the most miserable seasons in franchise history — a 5-12 record after going 12-5 in 2024, reaching the NFC Championship Game and sparking talk of being a Super Bowl contender.
McLaurin was as bad as anyone on the roster, missing a career-high 7 games to go with career lows of 38 receptions, 582 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns. Daniels struggled as well by missing 10 games due to injuries.
In 2026, not much seems to have improved, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called out Washington’s wide receivers — or lack thereof — as the “Biggest Weakness” on the roster in 2026.
“Given the importance of getting Daniels back to 2024 form, the Commanders’ lack of reliable receiver depth looms as a glaring liability,” Knox wrote on July 27. “Terry McLaurin is a solid No. 1 option, but the Commanders lack other proven options. McLaurin was limited to 10 games by a lingering quad injury last season, and no player reached 750 receiving yards on the season. Washington desperately needs new additions like tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and rookie third-round receiver Antonio Williams to help fill the void. Otherwise, the Commanders will be scouting the market for pass-catchers during roster cuts.”
Terry McLaurin Called NFL’s ‘Most Overpaid’ Player
Maybe the Commanders were right all along. Maybe you shouldn’t pay wide receivers over 30.
McLaurin, who will turn 31 in September, was bad enough in 2025 that Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put him at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Overpaid Players” following peak free agency in March.
“The seventh-highest-paid receiver in the NFL has never hit 1,200 yards, has scored eight-plus touchdowns just once, and never caught 90 passes in a season,” Gagnon wrote. “Now durability could be a concern for a good-not-great player on the wrong side of 30.”
Terry McLaurin’s Time in D.C. Possibly Coming to End
NFL insider Matthew Berry predicts 2026 will be the last season for McLaurin with the Commanders if he fails to produce again.
“The (Commanders) will look to add to the wide receiver room with an emphasis on speed and don’t be surprised if 2026 is Terry McLaurin’s last year with the team,” Berry wrote. “To that end, one source told me that while almost everyone expects Washington to go defense in the first round this year, if the top three edge guys are all gone by No. 7, don’t be surprised if the Commanders take (Ohio State wide receiver) Carnell Tate.”
The Commanders used their 1st-round pick on Tate’s teammate, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, and beyond McLaurin the wide receiver room is kind of a wasteland. It’s a group that includes former 1st-round pick Treylon Burks, Commanders re-tread Dyami Brown, and Luke McCaffrey.
Commanders’ $97 Million WR Leads ‘Biggest Weakness’ on Roster