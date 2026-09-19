Commanders’ $97 Million WR Terry McLaurin Called Out After Week 1

In a 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the highest-paid player on the Washington Commanders essentially went missing.

The 1st week of the 2026 regular season was unkind to Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who hasn’t seemed like an elite player since signing a 3-year, $97 million contract before the 2025 regular season after a lengthy holdout.

Not for 1 game. Not for 1 second. Not for 1 minute. And certainly not when he went MIA against the Eagles with 2 receptions for 14 yards — a game in which rookie wide receiver and 2026 3rd-round pick Antonio Williams led the Commanders with 4 receptions for 64 yards and 1 touchdown while only getting on the field for 11 offensive snaps.

McLaurin Has ‘Most to Prove’ on Roster in Week 2

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put McLaurin on blast heading into Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, calling the former NFL All-Pro the player with the “most to prove” on the roster.