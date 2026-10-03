Commanders Won’t Have WR Terry McLaurin Against Colts: Report

The Washington Commanders took a brutal injury hit before their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

“Sources: Despite initial hope he would play through a hamstring injury, Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is now likely to miss Sunday’s game in London against the Indianapolis Colts,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning.

McLaurin reportedly tweaked his hamstring in a Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

McLaurin Popped Up On Friday’s Injury Report

McLaurin’s status was thrown into doubt when he popped up on Friday’s injury report.

“Terry McLaurin added to the list with a hamstring issue,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Was limited today.”

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin had a hamstring issue pop up in practice today and now is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Colts in London,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

One of the Commanders’ key depth pieces — running back and free-agent signee Rachaad White — has already been ruled out.

After a prolonged contract battle with the front office, McLaurin signed a 3-year, $97 million contract extension right before the 2025 regular season, then had the worst year of his career, missing a career-high 7 games.

Commanders Target Week 5 Return for Daniels

The Washington Commanders won’t have quarterback Jayden Daniels for Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he could return for a critical Week 5 home game against the New York Giants.

“The Commanders are hopeful QB Jayden Daniels — who returned to practice this week with a brace on his balky left elbow — will start next Sunday against the Giants,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow in a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys — the 2nd consecutive year he’s suffered that same injury.

For the game against the Colts, longtime backup Marcus Mariota will make his 2nd straight start after leading the Commanders to an upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, lifting Washington’s record to 1-2 after losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Cowboys to open the season.