‘Wildly Productive’ Commanders RB Called NFL’s Top UDFA

There is no way to say, with a straight face, that the Washington Commanders have a good plan at running back in 2026.

You just can’t. Not with a team that hasn’t had a player rush for over 900 yards in a single season since Antonio Gibson rushed for 1,042 yards in 2021, and hasn’t had a player rush for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Alfred Morris did it from 2012 to 2014.

That means jobs are up for grabs, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled out Commanders rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. as the NFL’s “Most Exciting” undrafted free agent.

The Commanders’ leading rusher in 2025 was rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a 7th-round pick who rushed for 805 yards and 8 touchdowns but also struggled with fumbles.