Commanders TE Zach Ertz Called ‘Best Fit’ for NFC Playoff Team

The last impression anyone has of Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is a pretty gruesome one — his season-ending knee injury in a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ertz made it clear this offseason that, if humanly possible, he would return for a 14th NFL season, and NFL.com’s Grant Gordon called the defending NFC South Division champion Carolina Panthers the “Best Fit” for him if he’s truly going to play again.

“Ertz doesn’t want the final play of his phenomenal career to be tearing his ACL, and he’s set for his 14th NFL season with an expectancy of being cleared around the start of the 2026 campaign,” Gordon wrote. “Last season, Tommy Tremble and Ja’Tavion Sanders combined for 56 catches in Carolina. Ertz had 50 catches for Washington in 13 games. The last tight end with 50-plus catches in a season for the Panthers is calling games in the booth now — Greg Olsen (2019). Providing Bryce Young with a trusty veteran tight end in a pivotal campaign for the quarterback would be a boon for his confidence and maturation, and likely the same for a very young receiving corps.”

Zach Ertz Makes Intentions Clear on Return

Ertz has already made it clear he’s coming back.

“Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz plans to play a 14th NFL season and is expected to be cleared right around Week 1, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on February 24. “Ertz is 2 months into rehab from a torn ACL. He ranks 5th in catches and 8th in yards among TE in NFL history, including 50-504-4 in 13 games in 2025 … After playing the past two seasons in Washington, Zach Ertz will be a free agent next month.”

There was already speculation Ertz, who played on a series of 1-year contracts for the Commanders in 2024 and 2025, would wind up on another team — made clearer when the Commanders signed free-agent tight end Chig Okonkwo away from the Tennessee Titans on a 3-year, $27 million contract in March.

“Ertz, 35, is currently a free agent and is expected to sign with a new team,” Preme Football wrote on its official X account. “Earlier last season, he passed Shannon Sharpe (815) for 5th on the NFL’s all-time receptions list among tight ends.”

Ertz was dominant for almost a decade after the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2012 NFL draft out of Stanford, winning a Super Bowl following the 2017 season. He was also a 3-time Pro Bowler.

In 2018, Ertz set the NFL single season record for tight ends with 116 receptions to go with 1,163 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also owns the NFL record for most career 2-point conversions (7) shared with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk.

Gruesome Injury Put NFL Future in Peril

It was easy to assume Ertz’s NFL career might be over after witnessing the knee injury he suffered via a dirty hit by Vikings safety Jay Ward.

“This is a dirty hit by Jay Ward that has left Zach Ertz down on the field and needing assistance from the trainers to leave the field,” Commanders reporter Chad Ryan wrote on X. “No place for this on the football field. Disgusting play.”

Just 1 day after the injury, the Commanders confirmed the worst news possible in regards to Ertz’s knee.

“Commanders veteran TE Zach Ertz did, in fact, suffer a torn ACL, the MRI confirmed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday, December 8. “Brutal, season-ending injury for the 35-year-old.”