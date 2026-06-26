Ex-Commanders TE Zach Ertz Provides Update on NFL Future After Injury

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fter spending the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, veteran tight end Zach Ertz’s NFL future remains uncertain.

Ertz, 35, is coming off a season-ending torn ACL suffered last season and is currently an unrestricted free agent, though he intends to continue playing.

“I don’t want it to be the last play that I have,” Ertz told the Philadelphia Inquirer back in April. “Even talking to people now, and they do it out of the goodness of their heart, and [they say], ‘Man, that injury was tough.’ When people think of my career and that last play, I don’t want that to be the conversation starter. And so, for me, it’s just doing everything I can to get back to my best because I felt like I was playing really good football before I got hurt.”

Zach Ertz Addresses 2026 Outlook

It appears Ertz’s focus right now is getting fully healthy before beginning his search for a team looking to add his veteran presence for the upcoming season, which he believes could happen before training camp later this summer.

“We’re in a good spot. We’re like five, almost six months now from surgery,” said Ertz. “Just training every day, doing everything I can to get back to where I was. It’s a long process. There’s some long days, there’s some long weeks, some long months . . . it’s tough, but we’re just trying to stack these days right now.”

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Ertz’ NFL Career

Despite his age, Ertz is still playing at a high level and could likely contribute to an NFL team in some capacity.

He recorded 50 receptions for 504 yards and four touchdowns last season and has totaled 11 touchdown catches over the last two seasons.

His NFL career began with the Philadelphia Eagles after they selected him out of Stanford in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons with the organization, helping them win a Super Bowl during the 2017-18 season.

Over the course of his career, which has also included stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders, Ertz has totaled 825 receptions for 8,592 yards and 57 touchdowns while averaging 10.7 yards per reception.