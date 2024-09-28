Commanders Pro Bowler Sends Warning About Kyler Murray

T

he Washington Commanders defense is struggling, but the unit needs to be at the top of its game to contain Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 4, according to Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz.

He played in Arizona for three seasons from 2021-23, so Ertz knows all about Murray’s talents. The veteran sent a warning to his new Commanders teammates about the challenge posed by the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Speaking to reporters, Ertz called Murray a “special player. Everyone knows that. One of the best quarterbacks in the league and playing at a really high level right now,” per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Ertz also revealed members of Washington’s defense have asked him for some inside knowledge on Murray. The 33-year-old said, “they’ve asked my opinion at times on things, and I’ve been very honest. I think he’s (Murray) one of the best players in the league, he’s got all the tools, so we’ve gotta be on our game.”

Even though Ertz is speaking in broad strokes, the import of his statements is clear. Murray is the most dynamic, in-form quarterback the Commanders have faced so far this season.

That’s bad news for a defense ranked 30th in points and 29th in yards before the game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 29.

Kyler Murray the Toughest Test Yet for Commanders

To say the Commanders defense needs to be better is an understatement, but only major improvement will be enough to stop Murray. The latter is dealing in the spectacular and improbable this season.

Like when Murray evaded pressure and weaved through traffic to sling this touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Murray is winning not only because of his athleticism and versatility, but also because of his accuracy. He’s put 79.1% of his throws on target, the second-highest on-target percentage of his career, according to Pro Football Reference.

Murray’s more comfortable in an offense directed by coordinator Drew Petzing than the system he played under current Commanders’ OC Kliff Kingsbury. Things didn’t always run smoothly between those two when “Kingsbury spent four years in Arizona, compiling a 28-37-1 record and one playoff appearance. His tenure was defined by his relationship with Murray, which had soured to the point where the two went stretches without interacting much by the end,” per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Kingsbury, who is trying to do things better with Washington’s rookie QB1 Jayden Daniels, admitted he “basically banked my entire career on what he (Murray) would be and I still believe in it and it’s cool to see him playing as well as he is,” via PHNX Cardinals.

Ringing endorsements from Kingsbury and Ertz underline why facing Murray is a daunting task. Especially when the Commanders are allowing 8.2 yards per pass attempt. They’ve also surrendered nine touchdowns and 10 completions of 20-plus yards through the air.

Fortunately, the Commanders have a “bonkers” offense able to go toe to toe with any team in the league, and Ertz is a key member of the unit.

Zach Ertz Proving Invaluable for Commanders

Ertz isn’t just providing invaluable intel about Murray, the three-time Pro Bowler is also becoming a clutch target for Daniels. Their connection is near-flawless, with Ertz already snagging 12 catches from 13 targets for 128 yards. He’s converted six of those grabs into first downs.

Having a chain-mover as savvy as Ertz working the underneath routes is helping No. 2 pick Daniels refine his game as a passer. Daniels’ growing comfort level with Ertz was summed up by him looking the tight end’s way on 4th-and-4 at a clutch moment during the 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, per Commanders insider Chad Ryan.

Further connections between Daniels and Ertz will be crucial if the Commanders are going to keep pace with Murray in the desert.