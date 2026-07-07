Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Attend NFL Star’s Wedding Amid Honeymoon Buzz

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had arguably the biggest wedding of the year at Madison Square Garden, where they had a grand celebration in front of 1,000 guests from the sports and entertainment worlds. After a whirlwind week, the newly married couple is catching their breath before making their big move— and it is not going to be a honeymoon getaway.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end and the Blank Space singer are not immediately packing their bags and rushing off to a picturesque destination for their honeymoon yet because they have another plan. According to TMZ, they are invited to attend the wedding of NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster, who currently plays for the New York Giants. He is set to marry his fiancée, Laura Kruk, on July 11—just eight days after Travis and Taylor’s big day. The wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place in Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk also recently attended the wedding of Travis and Taylor on July 3. Given that the eleven-time Pro Bowler has put a hold on their honeymoon plans until the Giants star’s wedding, it shows the close relationship they share off the field, which stems from their time together at Arrowhead Stadium.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Remained One of Travis Kelce’s Closest Friends Beyond Football

JuJu Smith-Schuster is an NFL veteran, debuting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the wide receiver spent his rookie years in the Steel City, he suited up for different teams in the league. He also spent three seasons at the Kansas City Chiefs (2022, 2024, and 2025), sharing the locker room with Travis Kelce, which is why they are good friends off the gridiron now.

The offensive duo maintained great chemistry while playing together for the four-time Super Bowl champions. The 29-year-old signed for the Giants this season, but their friendship outlasted their time in the locker room. As anticipation built for Travis’s big day at MSG, JuJu was one of his trusted voices to listen to, and he even offered words of advice last April.

During his three seasons with the Chiefs, the WR featured in 47 games. He and Travis were instrumental in the team’s Super Bowl LVII-winning season. Though they are not teammates anymore, the Giants star was one of the guests alongside the Chiefs teammates at last week’s wedding.

Now, the question looms about Travis and Taylor’s honeymoon after attending the July 11 wedding.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Remain Silent on Honeymoon Plans

Since the star-studded, dreamy wedding, the couple has kept a low profile, and they have not been in the public eye. With the Chiefs’ training camp for the next season starting in July, they have about two weeks to sort out their honeymoon plans. Currently, there is no word on where they could be heading for their honeymoon, although Israel emerged as a potential rumor following social media buzz, which has been debunked.

In March 2026, The Sun reported that the A-lister could have a European gateway to have the long-awaited honeymoon after tying the knot. Until then, the next couple of weeks should answer the question the fans are waiting for.