Week 1 NFL Recap: Chiefs & 49ers Off to Hot Starts, Packers & Bengals Fall

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season is officially in the books, and there’s plenty to discuss! Let’s dive right in for our weekly roundup of all 32 teams featuring results, standout performances and upcoming matchups.

NFC East:

🤠 Cowboys: (1-0) Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got paid, and they definitely came to play after visits from the Brinks truck. Prescott threw for 179 yards and a TD, while Lamb netted 86 total yards in the Cowboys’ 33-17 win over the Browns. The Cowboys host the Saints next week in what should be one of Week 2’s best contests.

🦅 Eagles: (1-0) The Eagles managed to eke out a 34-29 win over the Packers, but there were some glaring concerns. QB Jalen Hurts went 20-34 for 2 TDs, but he also tossed 2 interceptions, while Vic Fangio’s defense allowed countless explosive plays. The bright spot? Saquon Barkley netted 3 total TDs in his debut. The Eagles have Atlanta on the docket Week 2.

🗽 Giants: (0-1) The Giants had one of the uglier debuts of the week, losing to the Vikings 28-6. New York averaged 3.5 yards per play, and QB Daniel Jones tossed two picks and had some of the team’s lesser-patient fans burning his jersey by game’s end. The Giants clash with the Commanders next week.

🫡 Commanders: The Commanders fell to the Buccaneers 37-20, but rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels impressed in his first career regular season game, throwing for 184 yards and rushing for 88 yards and scores. Washington hosts the Giants in what should be a very winnable game Week 2.

NFC West:

☀️ Cardinals: (0-1) Despite a solid effort, Kyler Murray and the Cards fell to the Bills, 34-28. Murray threw for 162 yards and a score, also leading the Cards in rushing with 57 yards. Arizona’s offense amassed just 270 total yards, so they’ll need to put in some work, as they host the Rams in a key divisional matchup next week.

🐏 Rams: (0-1) Los Angeles kicked off its regular season losing to the Lions, 26-20, in overtime. L.A. was its usual explosive self on offense, but the defense was gashed in OT after giving up a two-TD lead. One potential injury to monitor this week: Rams standout receiver Puka Nacua left the game with a knee and didn’t return. The Rams head to Arizona to face the Cardinals Week 2, and they’ll be without Nakua, who was just put on IR.

⛏️ 49ers: 1-0) The 49ers took the Jets down on Monday Night Football, winning 32-19. San Fran didn’t have superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, but backup Jordan Mason filled the void by netting 147 yards and a TD on 28 carries. The 49ers head to Minneapolis to face the Vikings Week 2, and if CMC is still out, expect much more of Mason.

☕ Seahawks: (1-0) The Seahawks forced three turnovers on defense, and QB Geno Smith threw for a TD and ran for another in the team’s 26-20 Week 1 victory over the Broncos. Mike Macdonald won his head coaching debut, and he’ll face another coach who did the same when Seattle heads to Gillette Stadium Week 2 to face Jerod Mayo and the plucky Patriots.

NFC North:

🐻 Bears: (1-0) The Bears managed to rally behind excellent defense and special teams play Week 1, beating the Titans 24-17. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams struggled in his NFL debut, completing 48.3% of his passes for just 93 yards. It’s about to get even more difficult for Williams and the Bears, who head South to face a very tough Texans team next Sunday night.

🦁 Lions: (1-0) The Lions ran all over the Rams in their Week 1 opener, with RB David Montgomery gaining 91 yards while scoring the game-winning TD in overtime. Detroit ran eight plays in OT, seven of which were running plays. That’s notable because Detroit will host the Bucs Week 2. Tampa Bay allowed 138 yards on the ground Week 1, so that could be something to watch.

🧀 Packers: (0-1) The Packers fell to the Eagles, 34-29, Week 1, but they lost quarterback Jordan Love to a sprained MCL, so if was a costly defeat in more ways than one. The Packers host the Colts at Lambeau Week 2 in their home opener, and backup Malik Willis is set to get the start.

🗡️ Vikings: (1-0) QB Sam Darnold was absolute fire in his debut with the Vikings, leading them to a 28-6 win over the Giants. Darnold completed 19 of 24 passes for 208 yards and 2 TDs. The Vikes host the 49ers next week, so they’ll face a far tougher challenge.

NFC South:

🐦 Falcons: (0-1) Kirk Cousins had a clunker of a debut in his first game with the Falcons, throwing 2 interceptions in the team’s 18-10 loss to the Steelers. Cousins, of course, is coming off a significant Achilles injury, and he has to face the Eagles on the road Week 2. If he continues to struggle, expect rookie Michael Penix to enter the fray.

🐾 Panthers: (0-1) The Panthers got blown out Week 1, with the Saints handing them a 47-10 loss. It was the most lopsided victory for any team Week 1. QB Bryce Young struggled, going 13-30 for 161 yards and 2 INTs. The Panthers managed just 193 total yards on offense, and they have a tough Chargers defense coming to town next week.

⚜️ Saints: (1-0) Derek Carr was lights out in the Saints’ 47-10 Week 1 win over the Panthers. Carr was super accurate, going 19-23 for 200 yards and 3 TD passes. The running game also averaged a ridiculous 10.5 yards per rush. On defense, the Saints amassed 4.0 sacks and 5 QB hits. They’ll face a much more difficult challenge on the road against the Cowboys Week 2.

🏴‍☠️ Bucs: (1-0) It’s Baker Mayfield’s world, and we’re just living in it. Bet that’s a sentence you never thought you’d hear. Mayfield dismantled the Commanders Week 1, going 24-30 for 289 yards and 4 TDs in the Bucs’ 37-20 win. Mayfield takes his 146.4 rating to Ford Field to face the Lions next. If he can take Detroit down, it could be time to fear the Bucs.

AFC East:

🦬 Bills: (1-0) Quarterback Josh Allen was spectacular in the Bills’ 34-28 win over the Cardinals. Allen did his usual leap-over-grown-men-like-they’re-nothing schtick. Allen accounted for 4 total TDs (two passing, two rushing), virtually willing the Bills to victory. Buffalo has a sort week, as it heads to Miami to face the Dolphins Thursday night.

🐬 Dolphins: (1-0) Miami came back from a 17-7 deficit against the Jaguars Week 1, winning 20-17. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 338 yards and a tuddy, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both having 100-yards games. The Dolphins seem to have picked up where they left off last season. They host a tough Bills team Thursday.

🇺🇸 Patriots: (1-0) Jerod Mayo won his head coaching debut, with the Patriots taking the Bengals out in a 16-10 upset. The Pats’ defense was ridiculous, forcing two fumbles in the win, also netting 3.0 sacks while holding the Bengals’ offense to just 224 total yards. New England hosts the Seahawks Week 2, so we’ll see if the hot streak continues.

✈️ Jets: (0-1) Aaron Rodgers didn’t win his first game back after last year’s season-ending Achilles injury, but he was still healthy after the Jets‘ 32-19 loss to the 49ers. Rodgers went 13-21 for 167 yards, a TD and a pick. The Jets defense gave up 401 total yards, though, and that’s not ideal. Next week, Gang Green heads to Tennessee to face a very beatable Titans team.

AFC West:

🐴 Broncos: (0-1) It was the week of ugly rookie QB debuts, as Broncos rook Bo Nix had a rough outing. Nix tossed two INTs and struggled to do much in the team’s 26-20 loss to Seattle. Next up, he’ll face a Steelers defense that’s coming off a dominant performance, so things could get ugly fast in Denver.

🏹 Chiefs: (1-0) Patrick Mahomes and company got off to a hot start, beating the Ravens 27-20. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy proved to be a BFF to Mahomes already, netting 68 total yards and two scores. Kansas City hosts the Bengals Week 2 in what should be an absolute barn burner.

☠️ Raiders: (0-1) The Raiders managed a lone touchdown on offense in their season opener, losing 22-10 to the Chargers. Gardner Minshew went 25-33 for 257 yards, a touchdown and an INT, but the Raiders managed just 71 yards on the ground, and the O-line allowed 4 sacks. Next up, Vegas heads to Baltimore, where they’ll face a Ravens squad desperate for a win.

⚡ Chargers: (1-0) Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL head coaching ranks was a successful one, with the Chargers winning 22-10 over the Raiders. QB Justin Herbert threw for 144 yards and a score, while RB J.K. Dobbins was plain ol’ nasty, netting 135 yards and a TD on 10 carries. A 2-0 start is a very real possibility, as L.A. heads to Carolina to take on the lowly Panthers next.

AFC North:

🐦‍⬛ Ravens: (0-1) They say it’s a game of inches for a reason, and the Ravens — and Isaiah Likely’s toes — learned that the hard way. The Ravens fell to the Chiefs, 27-20, after Likely was barely ruled out of the end zone on a potential game-tying play. The Ravens host the Raiders Week 2 in a very winnable game that now feels like a must-win.

🐅 Bengals: (0-1) Losing to the Patriots and scoring only 10 points while doing so was not the start the Bengals had hoped for. Quarterback Joe Burrow had a down game, throwing for 164 yards and no TDs. The Bengals head to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who have won the last two meetings against Cincy.

🟫 Browns: (0-1) The Browns stumbled out of the gate, falling to the Cowboys, 33-17. Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled, going 24-45 for 169 yards, a TD and 2 INTs, which led to calls for the team to send him to the bench. It may be too early to hit the panic button just yet, but with the 0-1 Jaguars waiting Week 2, another loss won’t bode well for the Browns QB.

⚒️ Steelers: (1-0) The Steelers did it with defense this week, forcing three turnovers against the Falcons in an 18-10 win. Pittsburgh’s defense surrendered just 226 total yards in a dominant performance, and backup QB Justin Fields did just enough to secure the dub. Will Fields start for the Steelers against the Broncos Week 2? Head coach Mike Tomlin remains noncommittal.

AFC South:

🐮 Texans: (1-0) The Texans held on to beat the Colts in a closely-fought Week 1 matchup, 29-27. Quarterback C.J. Stroud looked fearless to start his second NFL season, going 24-32 for 234 yards and two scores. Texans RB Joe Mixon also played well, netting 159 yards and a TD on 30 carries. Houston hosts the Bears on SNF Week 2.

🐎 Colts: (0-1) QB Anthony Richardson gave Colts fans plenty to cheer about despite falling to the Texans (29-27). The second-year signal-caller threw for 212 yards and 2 TDs, also rushing for 56 yards and a score. Wide receiver Alec Pierce had the second 100-yard game of his career, finishing with 125 yards and a score on 3 catches. The Colts head to Lambeau to face the Packers Week 2

🐆 Jaguars: (0-1) The Jags started hot in their season opener against the Dolphins, building a 17–0 lead. They failed to score in the second half, though, ultimately losing 20-17. Trevor Lawrence threw for 162 yards and a score, and he took a linking to new targets Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. The 0-1 Browns come to town next week, so things won’t be getting easier for Lawrence.

🇹 Titans: (0-1) The Titans played well on defense in their opening matchup against the Bears, but errant turnovers by QB Will Levis made the difference. Levis tossed two INTs, including a pick-6, also fumbling once. Tennessee hosts the Jets in a crucial Week 2 matchup.