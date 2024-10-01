Week 4 NFL Roundup: Chiefs, Vikings Remain Only Unbeatens

Another week of NFL football is in the books, and now, only two unbeaten teams remain: the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC.

As always, there were some surprises, and a few teams also got bit hard by the injury bug before Week 4 concluded. We cover it all in our 32 team recap, and we also give you a preview of what’s to come Week 5. Let’s dive right in.

NFC East

🤠 Cowboys: (2-2) An ugly win is still a win, as they say. It wasn’t pretty, but the Cowboys took down the Giants, 20-15 on Thursday night. Dallas took a huge hit when star defensive end Micah Parsons left with an ankle injury, however. Parsons is week to week, so it remains to be seen if he will play in the Cowboys’ next game against the Steelers on October 6.

🦅 Eagles: (2-2) Eagles QB Jalen Hurts threw for 158 yards and accounted for 2 TDs, but he also committed his seventh turnover of the season in Philadelphia’s 33-16 loss to the Bucs. The Eagles managed just 227 total yards and the O-line gave up eight sacks. ESPN called Philly an “an average, mistake-prone team” after the loss. The Eagles host the Browns Week 5. We’ll see if they can change some minds.

🗽 Giants: (1-3) The Giants failed to score an offensive touchdown in their 20-15 loss to the Cowboys on TNF. New York’s ground game was putrid, netting a measly 26 yards all game. Not gonna cut it. The Giants head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks next Sunday.

🫡 Commanders: (3-1) The Jayden Daniels Show continues to get better, as the rookie QB led the Commanders to a 42-14 blowout over the Cardinals this week. Washington has now scored 38+ points in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1991. The Commanders host the woeful Browns next Sunday.

NFC West

☀️ Cardinals: (1-3) Kyler Murray threw for just 142 yards and a lone TD in the Cardinals‘ 42-14 loss to the Commanders. Murray was also sacked four times in a game that never felt close. A tough divisional matchup awaits Week 5 in San Francisco, so the Cardinals had better get to prepping.

🐏 Rams: (1-3) Matt Stafford turned the ball over twice in the Rams’ 24-18 loss to the Bears at Solider Field. The offense managed 322 total yards against a very good Bears defense, but the turnovers were both killer. It’s clear L.A. misses top wideouts Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, but there’s no guarantee either will return for L.A.’s big showdown at home against the Packers Week 5.

⛏️ 49ers: (2-2) The Niners got back on track this week, with Brock Purdy and Jordan Mason having huge days in Sa Fran’s 30-13 win over the Patriots. Purdy currently leads the league in passing yards (1,130), while Mason is second in the NFL in rushing (447 yards). The 49ers play host to the Cardinals next week.

☕ Seahawks: (3-1) Geno Smith threw for 395 yards and running back Kenneth Walker rushed for 3 TDs, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Lions this week. Seattle score 22 of its 29 points in the second half, but still fell, 42-29. The Giants come to town next week, and the Seahawks are already 5.5-point favorites.

NFC North

🐻 Bears: (2-2) RB D’Andre Swift totaled 165 yards from scrimmage in Chicago’s 24-14 win. After a slow start, the Bears played their most complete game of the season in all three phases. Caleb Williams finished the game 17-of-23 for 157 yards, 1 TD and no interceptions, registering a 106.6 passer rating. Chicago has won seven straight at home, and it hosts the Panthers next week.

🦁 Lions: (3-1) The Lions handed the Seahawks their first loss of the year, 42-29, on Monday night. Jared Goff went a perfect 18-18 for 292 yards, 2 TDs — and he tacked a receiving score on for good measure. Defensively, Detroit forced a pair of turnovers and held Seattle’s late rally off. The Lions head to Dallas to visit the Cowboys next in what could be the Game of the Week.

🧀 Packers: (2-2) The Packers tried to rally late after starting out in a 28-0 hole against the Vikings, but fell short. In his first game back after spraining his MCL, Jordan Love threw for 389 yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs in the 31-29 loss to Minnesota. Green Bay visits a struggling Rams team Week 5, so Love and company have a nice opportunity to get right.

🗡️ Vikings: (4-0) The Vikings are now 1-0 in the division, and undefeated on the season after going on the road and handing the rival Packers a 31-29 loss. Sam Darnold may have just entered the MVP convo after going 20-28 for 275 yards, 3 TDs and an interception. Next up, the blokes take their winning streak overseas to face the Jets in London on Sunday morning. Say hi to Roy Kent.

NFC South

🐦 Falcons: (2-2) Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense didn’t score a TD, but the defense forced 2 turnovers, helping propel them to a 26-24 win over the Saints this week. Atlanta’s defense scored a TD on a pick-6, while its special teams unit also played lights out. The game ultimately came down to the foot of kicker Younghoe Loo, who drilled a 58-yard FG as time expired. Next up? The Falcons host the Bucs on TNF.

🐾 Panthers: (1-3) The Panthers couldn’t make it two in a row after beating the Raiders Week 3. Andy Dalton and company managed just 10 second half points and couldn’t keep up with the Bengals this week, losing 34-24. Dalton went 25-40 for 220 yards, 2 TDs and an INT, but the Panthers’ defense gave up 6.0 yards per play. Dalton faces another former team Week 5, when Carolina heads to Chicago.

⚜️ Saints: (2-2) After looking nearly unbeatable the first two weeks of the season, the Saints have now dropped two straight. They got edged by Atlanta this week, 26-24. Saints RB Alvin Kamara finished with 119 total yards and a score, but New Orleans gave up two special teams scores, which ultimately made a huge difference. The Saints head to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs on Monday night next.

🏴‍☠️ Bucs: (3-1) Tampa Bay took it to Philadelphia this week, winning 33-16. Both QB Baker Mayfield and WR Mike Evans had big days. Mayfield finished with 347 passing yards and 3 total TDs. Evans finished with 8 catches for 94 yards, which, per ESPN, placed him ahead of former kicker Martin Gramatica (592) into first place on Tampa Bay’s scoring all-time list with 596 points. The Bucs head to Atlanta to face the 2-2 Falcons Thursday night.

AFC East

🦬 Bills: (3-1) Bills fans were sorry they waited all day for Sunday night. Buffalo lost to the Ravens, 35-10, and it was ugly from the jump. The Bills’ defense gave up 271 rushing yards and a ridiculous 7.9 yards per play. Josh Allen was also held in check, and kept out of the end zone as a passer and a rusher for the first time this season. Buffalo’s defense had better figure it out fast, cause the Bills visit the Texans next.

🐬 Dolphins: (1-3) Miami still continues to struggle on offense without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, falling to the Titans, 31-12, on MNF. Newly acquired QB Tyler Huntley couldn’t get much going, throwing for 94 yards while also rushing for 40 yards and a score. The Dolphins will visit the Patriots next Sunday in a clash of 1-3 teams.

🇺🇸 Patriots: (1-3) New England is in a tricky position after losing its third straight game, this time to the 49ers, 30-13. With veteran starter Jacoby Brissett and the O-line both struggling — the Pats allowed 6 sacks in the loss to the Niners — rookie Drake Maye probably isn’t going to get thrown into the fire just yet. New England’s 17 sacks allowed are second-most in the league. They host the Dolphins next week, so they’ll have a shot at stealing one.

✈️ Jets: (2-2) It was about as ugly as it gets for the Jets this week. Aaron Rodgers and company couldn’t get anything going on offense, losing 10-9 to the Broncos. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yarder as time expired, and New York let one they needed slip away. Next up for the Jets, a familiar opponent for Rodgers: a road game vs. the 4-0 Vikings.

AFC West

🐴 Broncos: (2-2) Don’t look now, but the Broncos have won two straight. In a game that felt like it could have been played in 1960, Denver handed the Jets a 10-9 loss in a low-scoring slog fest. Denver’s defense has been ridiculous, allowing 3.5 yards per play in this one. The Raiders come to town next week. We’ll see if Sean Payton’s crew stays sharp.

🏹 Chiefs: (4-0) The Chiefs managed to win a hard-fought 17-10 matchup against the Chargers this week. Patrick Mahomes and the offense scored 17 unanswered points after falling behind early, but the team took a big hit when top WR Rashee Rice had to be carted off with a potentially season-ending injury. Kansas City hosts the Saints next Monday night.

☠️ Raiders: (2-2) The Raiders are fresh from taking down the Browns, 20-16. Las Vegas got a group effort from a RBs corps that gained 152 yards on the ground, also scoring both of the team’s offensive touchdowns. The Raiders head to Mile High Week 5 to face a suddenly hot Broncos team.

⚡ Chargers: (2-2) The Chargers played a good game, but couldn’t string four complete quarters together, losing to the Chiefs, 17-10. Top RB J.K. Dobbins was held in check, netting just 32 yards on the ground. L.A. is banged up, with starting O-linemen Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater missing Week. 4. The Chargers have their bye Week 5, which may give them an opportunity to get healthy.

AFC North

🐦‍⬛ Ravens: (2-2) The Ravens — OK, mostly just Derrick Henry — stomped all over the previously undefeated Bills, 35-10, on SNF. It was Baltimore’s second win in a row, and Henry’s most dominant performance so far this season. King Henry rushed for 199 yards, averaged 8.3 yards per carry and scored 2 total TDs. He and the Ravens face a tough test when they head to Cincinnati Week 5.

🐅 Bengals: (1-3) Speaking of Cincinnati, the Bengals avoided the dreaded four-game skid, beating the Panthers, 34-24 this week. QB Joe Burrow threw for 232 yards and 2 TDs, and running back Chase Brown added 80 yards and a pair of scores. The Bengals host Ravens next Sunday in a huge divisional showdown.

🟫 Browns: (1-3) Forget the old Drew Carey saying. Cleveland does not, in fact, rock. Like at all. The Browns have now dropped two straight after their 20-16 loss to the Raiders this week. Deshaun Watson committed his 5th turnover of the season and the Browns only managed to score 6 points after the first quarter. Cleveland has to visit a white-hot Commanders squad next week, so things may get even more hideous soon.

⚒️ Steelers: (3-1) The Steelers just lost their first game of the year, getting edged by the Colts, 27-24. Pittsburgh outscored Indy 21-10 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Justin Fields threw for over 300 yards and accounted for 3 total TDs, giving Pittsburgh some life offensively, but the Steelers couldn’t get the ‘W’. The Cowboys come to town for Sunday Night Football next week.

AFC South

🐮 Texans: (3-1) Houston rebounded after its ugly loss to Minnesota last week, handling business against the Jags, 24-20. C.J. Stroud was back to his electric self, going 27-40 for 345 yards and 2 TDs and Nico Collins added 151 yards and a score, helping the Texans gain 435 total yards. Houston hosts the Bills Week 5 in another Game of the Week candidate.

🐎 Colts: Indianapolis just won its second straight, handing the previously unbeaten Steelers their first loss of the year, 27-24. It came at a price, though, as starting QB Anthony Richardson left the game with a hip injury and did not return. Have no fear, though. The ageless Joe Flacco was there to pick up the slack-o, tossing 2 TDs in relief. Indy visits the winless Jags Week 5, and Richardson should be healthy enough to play by then.

🐆 Jaguars: (0-4) Jacksonville played a relatively clean game on both sides of the ball, but the Jags still lost their fourth straight, this time to the Texans, 24-20. Trevor Lawrence tossed 2 TDs and Jaguars’ defense buckled down in the second half, holding the Texans scoreless on their first five possessions. The Jags host the Colts next. Can they finally get that Dub?

🇹 Titans: (1-3) The Titans put up five field goals and two rushing TDs in their 31-12 win over the Dolphins Monday night. Tennessee did it with backup Mason Rudolph filling in for starter Will Levis, who was injured after just four plays. The Titans have a bye Week 5, so Levis should have time to recover.