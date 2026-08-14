What NFL Preseason Games Are on TV Today, Friday, August 14?

The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching, and a telling sign that the season is getting close is when preseason games begin across the league.

Preseason can be an exciting time in the NFL, as fans get to see a glimpse of which players could have an impact on the upcoming season. However, as is the case with most preseasons across the sports landscape, teams don’t want to risk their star players being injured and don’t want to reveal too many of their plans ahead of the actual season, so it can serve more as an opportunity to see some of the players who are vying for a spot on the roster.

Another big difference with the preseason slate is that not all games are nationally televised, with local TV channels having the rights to their respective team’s preseason contests.

So, let’s get into the details of the NFL preseason schedule for Friday, August 14.

What NFL Games Are on Today?

Three preseason games will take place on the NFL slate Friday evening.

Here’s the slate:

So, as you can see, only one of the games is being nationally televised, and even NFL Network isn’t necessarily a ‘main’ broadcast channel.

Every NFL preseason game can be watched on NFL+. ESPN+ Unlimited is also showing every NFL preseason game this season.

However, for the Commanders-Dolphins game and Falcons-Broncos contest, those games can be viewed in local markets. For the Falcons-Broncos, the game will be shown on FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA) and 9NEWS (KUSA) *Denver’s local news*.

For the Dolphins-Commanders game, here are the local channels that will be showing the game:

CBS 4 WFOR (Miami/South Florida)

WPTV NBC Channel 5 (West Palm Beach)

WUSA9 (Washington, D.C.)

*FUBO is also offering an NFL+ free trial, so that is another option to watch all three of these NFL games today/tonight.

Full Week 1 Preseason Schedule

Looking ahead to Saturday, there is a wider array of NFL games on TV, and there are also a handful of afternoon games, which will really bring back the football feeling and are a strong indication that the season is very close!

Here’s the full weekend slate of Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Saturday, August 15:

On Saturday, NFL Network will air the Browns-Bears, Chiefs-Rams, and Cowboys-Seahawks

Just to look back real quick, there were six preseason games on August 13, which was the official start of the 2026 NFL preseason schedule. Here were the results.