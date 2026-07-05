Carlsson Offer Sheet: Ducks Stuck in Catch-22

The Leo Carlsson offer sheet has set off cascading effects in two NHL organizations. For the Philadelphia Flyers, the move promises to give the team a number-one center who can lead the club into the next postseason round.

But for the Anaheim Ducks, it’s left them in a catch-22.

Let’s start with the obvious point. The Carlsson offer sheet is an indication that he no longer wanted to be in Anaheim. After all, why else would he sign the contract?

It’s like dating somebody, having that person say they have moved on to someone else, and then taking them back just because they’re too important. Oh, and that includes giving them extra perks just because they left with someone else.

There’s no telling just how bad the optics of this move would be with Ducks fans. If Anaheim matches, would fans see Carlsson as a traitor anyway? Would that situation irreparably damage the relationship between the player and fans?

Then, there’s the more difficult financial issue at hand. Matching the Carlsson offer sheet means taking on $18 million AAV for the next five seasons. That’s a cap hit the Ducks weren’t likely planning on assuming.

That situation could well cripple their financial situation, considering that other high-profile prospects will be coming out of their ELCs. Keeping Carlsson would make it challenging for the Ducks to retain their other RFAs down the line.

But is letting Carlsson go worth it in order to keep everyone else? That’s a tough question to ask.

Carlsson Offer Sheet Calls Verbeek’s Bluff

Leading up to this entire situation, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek stated that he would match any offer sheet thrown at Carlsson.

Well, the Carlsson offer sheet is here. So, was the statement by Verbeek just posturing? Or is he really serious about it?

If Verbeek was really just saber-rattling, the Flyers certainly called his bluff. And now, Verbeek has to prove that he truly means what he said. That situation could imply matching the Carlsson offer sheet.

If he doesn’t, Verbeek loses all credibility. He loses any significant leverage he might have with other RFAs. Those players know that Verbeek drives a hard bargain, but, in the end, he can’t hold the line.

A good example of that was Mason McTavish. He drove a hard bargain, let him sit, and then ended up trading him this summer after a down year.

Those are the consequences of attempting to be a real hardliner.

What to read next:

Ducks Might Just Take the Four First-Rounders and Call It a Day

Ultimately, the Ducks might just let the Carlsson offer sheet happen and call it a day. They’ll have four first-rounders and newfound ammo to trade for someone else.

The question is who?

Now, this could be an interesting development because the Ducks have their own first-round picks for the next four years. So, wouldn’t they turn around and offer sheet someone else, like, say, Connor Bedard?

Since the Ducks have the Flyers’ four first-rounders, the Ducks wouldn’t really be losing anything. They’ll use their own picks on Bedard, and then keep the Flyers’ as if those picks were their own.

Don’t look now, but the Carlsson offer sheet could have some serious long-term implications for the NHL.