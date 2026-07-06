Carlsson Offer Sheet Reportedly Matched by Ducks

The ongoing saga that is the Leo Carlsson offer sheet has seemingly taken a new twist. Hours after the Anaheim Ducks inked defenseman Pavel Mintyukov to a five-year, $36 million deal on Sunday, unconfirmed reports have sprung up about the organization matching the Flyers’ offer sheet for Carlsson.

The reports, which remain unsubstantiated at the time of this writing, suggest that the Ducks have indeed bitten the bullet and decided to keep their star center.

PuckPedia shows Leo Carlsson’s cap hit on Anaheim’s books, leaving the organization with a little under $10 million in cap space following the Mintyukov signing. Meanwhile, PuckPedia does not report Carlsson’s cap hit on the Philadelphia Flyers’ books.

The information suggests that the Ducks have matched the Carlsson offer sheet. Though that situation might just be an administrative issue at this time.

It’s an interesting turn of events considering that the move would have come on a Sunday evening, post July 4th celebrations. As such, there could be some sort of confirmation coming from either insiders or the organizations regarding the potential confirmation.

Again, this situation remains an unconfirmed report at this point, with social media showing some iffy reports. Since the Ducks still have until July 10 to match the Carlsson offer sheet, there is still some time for an official decision to come down the pipeline.