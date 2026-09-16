Cutter Gauthier Reacts to New Ducks Contract

Anaheim Ducks star forward Cutter Gauthier reacted after signing a long-term contract extension with the hockey club.

Though things came down to the wire with the Ducks about to start their training camp ahead of the upcoming NHL season, the team was able to come to terms on a six-year, $81 million deal, keeping Gauthier in Anaheim for at least the next six seasons.

Cutter Gauthier Reacts to Signing New Deal

In a statement posted on the team’s official website, Gauthier reacted after signing his new deal with the Ducks.

“This is a very exciting day for my family and me. I’m so pleased to be able to sign long term with the Ducks and be part of what I believe is a great future,” Gauthier said.

The 22-year-old Swede had a true breakout season last year, as he scored 41 goals and had 69 points in 76 regular-season games. He also added 4 more goals and 12 points in 12 playoff games.

The Ducks made it a priority all offseason long to sign Gauthier to a long-term deal, but things looked bleak at points, especially with the team capped out.

But after Chris Kreider agreed to terminate his deal with the Ducks, it gave the team enough financial flexibility under the upper limit of the NHL salary cap to give Gauthier the money that he wanted and deserved in terms of his new contract extension.

Therefore, the team was able to sign Gauthier to this deal, and now they have their star winger locked up long-term as the team looks to make a run for the Stanley Cup.

Pat Verbeek Comments on Deal

As well, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek — who was heavily criticized for letting Leo Carlsson sign an expensive offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers early in the offseason, one that the Ducks later matched — commented on Gauthier’s new deal with the team.

“We are pleased to get Cutter signed to a long-term deal and have him in camp on time. He’s a major part of our young core, a pure goal-scoring talent that will continue progressing into an elite NHL player,” Verbeek said.