Ducks Could Be Closing in on Cutter Gauthier Extension, Friedman

The Anaheim Ducks could be getting ready to bring speculation to an end this week regarding the ongoing Cutter Gauthier contract extension.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped an interesting update on the situation, stating that the Ducks could be closing in on an extension for the 22-year-old. Given the deadline for eight-year extensions coming up mid-week, the cutoff date could lead the sides to work something out.

“I heard in the last couple of days that there is progress on Gauthier.” The insider further expounded on how the deal could play out, “I think that’s going to be a huge deal, the biggest of the three. And I just, some word I was hearing out of some of the camps, and around the league, was that there had been some progress made there.”

It’s worth pointing out that “progress” doesn’t necessarily mean that a deal is imminent. But the fact that things have moved forward, especially following Chris Kreider’s contract termination, is something certainly encouraging for the Ducks and their fans.

Friedman offered this final insight, drilling down on how there is willingness to make things happen.

“It sounds like they are motivated to get that one done. And I think that’ll be a big, big deal.”

It’s unlikely that Cutter Gauthier will sign for the current max-term eight years. But there’s always the chance that all sides figure that it would be the best path forward.

Ducks Will Have to Fork Over Big Money

The most logical comparison may be Leo Carlsson.

The Ducks recently matched Philadelphia’s five-year, $90 million offer sheet for Carlsson, giving him an $18 million annual cap hit. That contract completely changed the financial landscape in Anaheim.

Gauthier probably isn’t getting $18 million.

But he could be getting $15 million.

Connor Bedard’s five-year extension with Chicago established that number as another important benchmark for young stars, while Gauthier is coming off a 41-goal, 69-point season at age 21.

That makes a five-year, $75 million contract an intriguing possibility.

It would give Gauthier the same five-year runway as Carlsson while putting his annual salary $3 million below his teammate.

That’s a number that could make sense for both sides.

Gauthier gets paid like one of the NHL’s elite young forwards while preserving another opportunity to cash in before he reaches his late 20s. The Ducks, meanwhile, avoid committing to an eight-year monster contract based on only one breakout season.

There are obviously other possibilities. Gauthier could sign for less money over a longer term, or the two sides could surprise everyone with an eight-year agreement.

But five years at $15 million has the feel of a potential middle ground.

And the timing could be just as important as the number.

What to read next:

CBA Deadline Could Give Cutter Gauthier Big Incentive

The Ducks and Gauthier have another reason to move quickly.

The NHL’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement takes effect Sept. 16, and it dramatically changes how player contracts can be structured. Among the biggest changes is a 60% limit on the amount of a contract that can be paid through signing bonuses.

That matters to Gauthier.

Under the current rules, teams can construct contracts with far more money paid upfront through signing bonuses. Once the new CBA takes effect, that flexibility disappears.

The difference could be substantial.

A player agreeing to a $75 million contract before the deadline could potentially have a much larger portion of that money paid as signing bonuses than would be possible under the new rules. That means Gauthier could be motivated to get his deal completed before Sept. 16 even if he isn’t interested in giving the Ducks the full eight-year term.

That’s an important point.

The deadline isn’t necessarily about convincing Gauthier to sign for eight years.

It could be about convincing him to sign now.

The Ducks have already made one painful move by eliminating Kreider’s contract. That created the financial room necessary to get serious with Gauthier. Friedman now says there is progress, and the new CBA provides another reason for both sides to finish the negotiations.

Gauthier is coming off a 41-goal season.

He is going to get paid.

The only question may be whether the Ducks can get him to put pen to paper before the rules change.

And if they can, $75 million over five years could be the number that finally gets it done.