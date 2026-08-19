Ducks Could Have a Major Cutter Gauthier Problem

The Anaheim Ducks may have a problem that has received surprisingly little attention. While much of the discussion surrounding the team has focused on potentially trading veterans such as Chris Kreider and Alex Killorn, there is another possibility that could make far more sense if the salary-cap squeeze becomes too severe: trading Cutter Gauthier rather than signing him.

That would be an unconventional move, but the circumstances surrounding the Ducks could make it worth considering.

Gauthier is one of the organization’s most valuable young assets, and trading him would normally make little sense. However, the Leo Carlsson offer sheet has changed the equation. Anaheim now has to think carefully about how much money it can commit to its young core while still maintaining enough flexibility to build a competitive roster around it.

If Gauthier’s asking price becomes too high, as it appears to be that way, the Ducks could eventually find themselves in a position where keeping him simply isn’t financially practical.

The Carlsson Offer Sheet Could Force Anaheim’s Hand

The Carlsson situation is important because it created a chain reaction throughout Anaheim’s roster.

The Ducks don’t simply need to decide whether they want to keep Gauthier. It’s clear the organization wants. However, it needs to determine how much it can realistically pay Gauthier while preserving enough cap space for Carlsson, other young players and the veterans needed to surround the team’s budding core.

That’s where the situation has become overly complex.

Trading Kreider or Killorn would certainly create cap flexibility, but those moves also come with their own challenges. Anaheim could ultimately decide that moving multiple veterans isn’t enough to solve the problem.

That’s why Gauthier becomes an intriguing trade candidate.

The idea would not be that the Ducks have suddenly soured on him. Rather, they would be selling an extremely valuable asset especially since his contract has become a major hurdle. If another team believes strongly enough in Gauthier to give him the long-term contract he wants, Anaheim could potentially turn the situation into a massive opportunity.

Instead of losing flexibility to keep one player, the Ducks could acquire several assets capable of helping them throughout the lineup.

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Ducks Could Turn Gauthier Into a Haul

This is where the contrarian argument becomes interesting.

If Anaheim determines it cannot afford Gauthier, it should not simply look for salary relief. It should maximize his trade value.

Gauthier is young, talented and still carries significant upside. A team acquiring him would presumably be betting that his best hockey is still ahead of him. If that team also has the cap space to satisfy his contract demands, the Ducks could have considerable leverage.

A realistic return could potentially include three or four quality pieces, perhaps a first-round pick, a strong prospect and one or two NHL-caliber players.

That would give Anaheim something it desperately needs: depth. Trading Gauthier could hurt in the short term, but turning one expensive asset into three or four meaningful pieces could strengthen the Ducks for years.

Ultimately, the biggest mistake would be waiting until they have no leverage.