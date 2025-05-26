Ducks Projected as Top Landing Spot for Maple Leafs Star

The Anaheim Ducks made some major improvements on the ice. They are a young team that went from 59 points in 2023-24 to 80 in 2024-25. This is a team that could make a major move this offseason. In fact, they may be a landing spot for one of the biggest names in NHL Free Agency: Mitch Marner

Sportsnet writer Ryan Dixon laid out some of the best landing spots for Marner. The Toronto Maple Leafs superstar is a pending unrestricted free agent, will be well sought after this July. Evolving Hockey projects the Maple Leafs star to sign a seven-year contract worth $12.69 million this summer. Dixon believes the Ducks are one of the best options for the star winger.

“On the ice, the Ducks made a big leap from 59 to 80 points this season. But, obviously, when a coach loses his job — and when a team hasn’t seen the post-season since 2018 — nobody is satisfied,” Dixon wrote.

“Anaheim has good young players or prospects at every position. Of all the non-playoff teams that could take a run at Marner, it feels like the Ducks — and another one we’ll mention soon — can make the best case for being competitive in the immediate future.”

Ducks Are Well Positioned To Chase Mitch Marner

Anaheim cannot offer the same perks as some other teams. They aren’t a contending team despite their jump in points. California also has state income tax, unlike some of the other states in the Southern United States. However, there are things Anaheim can offer to make it worth Marner’s while.

Anaheim is projected to have the third-highest amount of cap space, according to PuckPedia. And they will need to spend a ton of money this summer to get to the cap floor. The Ducks have a $56.8 million team cap hit entering 2025-26 and need to reach the $70.6 million floor before October.

The Ducks are also a team on the rise. Anaheim has a young core consisting of Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Mason McTavish. They do have some veterans such as Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas leading the way, as well.

Marner would give the team what they currently lack: a legitimate superstar. He immediately becomes their best player with the potential to lead them to the playoffs. Whether this is enough to entice him to sign is another matter entirely.

Marner Still Mulling Future With Maple Leafs

Marner has some tough decisions to make about his future in Toronto. At this time, there is no clear picture on how the pending free agent feels. He is still trying to process the Maple Leafs’ elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers.

“It’s so fresh that I haven’t thought about anything going forward and future-wise. I was hoping to play a hockey game tonight, and that’s not the outcome, so I haven’t thought about anything next. In the coming weeks, I’ll sit down with my wife and start talking and trying to figure out the next step,” the Maple Leafs star said, via NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger.

Marner will receive a big payday from a team this offseason. There are a number of clubs that could make that offer. The Ducks are one of the more intriguing fits for the Maple Leafs star in 2025 NHL Free Agency.