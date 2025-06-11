Ducks Close to Trading For Longtime Rangers Star: Report

The Anaheim Ducks swung a trade with the New York Rangers during the 2024-25 season. New York captain Jacob Trouba was sent out West after months of rumor and speculation around his future on Broadway. A few months later, the two teams might link up for a trade involving winger Chris Kreider.

The Ducks and Rangers are in “advanced” discussions on a Kreider trade, according to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli. Both teams had other things cooking during the day on Tuesday, Seravalli noted. In saying this, a framework on a deal is in place, though there is no deal done at this time.

Sources say #NYR and #NHLDucks are in advanced discussions on a deal that would send Chris Kreider to Orange County. No semantics: there is NO DEAL at this moment in time. But there is interest – and a framework. Both teams had other irons in the fire today. We'll see on Wed. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 11, 2025

Servalli is not alone in reporting this, either. Rangers beat reporter Vince Mercogliano mentioned that he heard something similar through the grapevine. And he provided an insight as to what the final deal could look like.

“I’m hearing the same. Don’t want to put any names out there without confirmation, but framework is prospect and a pick coming back to #NYR with Ducks taking Kreider’s full $6.5M AAV,” Mercogliano wrote on social media on Tuesday night.

Chris Kreider Could Start Fresh With Ducks

Kreider entered the 2024-25 campaign as a Rangers icon. He was one of their best and most reliable players. Many expected him to have another fantastic season, leading New York to another playoff run. Unfortunately, this did not happen.

Kreider played in just 68 games last season. He struggled with multiple injuries, and when he was healthy, he didn’t play to his usual standards. The Rangers star finished with 22 goals and 30 points last year.

Though his playmaking fell off a cliff, the Ducks could use a player like Kreider. The 34-year-old winger was not the only player to struggle on the Rangers last season. Receiving a fresh start could reignite him on the ice. Beyond the fresh start, Kreider is reportedly open to a move out West.

“It was not immediately clear on Tuesday whether Anaheim was on Kreider’s 15-team “no-trade” list, but sources believed it would not be a stumbling block either way as Kreider was thought to have interest in playing for new Ducks coach Joel Quenneville, where he’d also be reunited with Ryan Strome and former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba,” Servalli wrote on Tuesday night.

Rangers Create Cap Space, Lose An Icon

Kreider has left a legacy on Broadway, no matter what happens next. He is the franchise’s leader in playoff goals, according to Quant Hockey. He is 10th all-time in regular season points for New York. And only two players in Rangers history have more regular season goals.

Kreider is one of the greatest Rangers of all-time. He did struggle in 2024-25, and everyone acknowledges this. However, it’s hard to see a player of Kreider’s statue leave the only team he has known in his career.

Unfortunately, New York needs to make some tough decisions. They have just $8.4 million in salary cap space to work with this summer. Moving Kreider’s $6.5 million salary makes sense for this team, especially if the Ducks are willing to take the entire contract.