Ducks to Terminate Chris Kreider’s Contract for Cap Space

Right before the Anaheim Ducks training camp opens, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that forward Chris Kreider will be placed on waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

This is happening with the approval of Kreider and his camp. He will become a free agent once this move passes through.

“According to several sources, Kreider has indicated he desires to return east, closer to family where he spent the first 13 years of his career, and will not report if claimed somewhere he prefers not to play.”

According to Puck Pedia, the Ducks have roughly $9 million in cap space. This is before they re-sign forward Cutter Gauthier to a contract.

Puck Pedia posted to X after Friedman’s report that if a player is willing to have his contract terminated, the team & player coordinate for him to breach his contract. Then, the team terminates, and the player does not file a grievance for the termination.

Waiving Krieder seemingly opens the gate for the Ducks to get a deal done with Gauthier sooner rather than later.

Friedman added the following about the Ducks’ situation before camp opens:

“Now in a much different cap situation due to Leo Carlsson’s matched $18 million offer sheet and a looming extension for 41-goal scorer Cutter Gauthier, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was forced to jettison cash. Those same sources indicate he did not like the trade options presented to him, specifically “sweeteners” he might have to include to get it done.”

Destinations for Kreider’s final years in the NHL

The 15-year NHL veteran is now looking for a new home after having his contract scheduled to be terminated by the Ducks.

Kreider called New York home for 13 seasons with the Rangers. The 35-year-old may want to go back. However, at the moment the Rangers have just $995,476 of cap space.

New York also just brought in forward Eeli Tolvanen last week on a 1-year deal. Should the Ducks have done this around the same time, then perhaps Kreider would have an easier path to go back to his old team.

A trade never came through for Anaheim, but now anyone else is going to be free to claim Kreider. He did not like the trade options presented to him.

Perhaps the New York Islanders or New Jersey Devils would entertain bringing him in. Both teams are on the rise in the Eastern Conference after missing the postseason last year.

Either of those teams offers familiarity to the Kreiders and would allow him to be a veteran presence on a team that wants to chase a playoff spot.

Right place for Kreider to play the 26-27 season

One team that got a taste of the playoffs again last year was the Buffalo Sabres. Would they want the veteran to come in at an affordable number on a multi-year deal?

Adding Kreider would allow the Sabres to plug him into a utility role right out of the gate.

As Tage Thompson, Josh Norris, Josh Doan, and Zach Benson take the spotlight, it could be Kreider to complement them.

As this unfolds, it’s important to keep in mind that Kreider is driving the bus with where he will play this season. If a team picks him up and it’s not where he wants to go, he just won’t report.