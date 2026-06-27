Ducks Trade Mason McTavish To Western Rival For Major Draft Haul

After weeks of speculation regarding his future with the Anaheim Ducks, forward Mason McTavish has now learned his fate, and he’s being traded to another Western Conference club.

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Ducks have traded McTavish to the St. Louis Blues, and have received a pair of first round draft selections in return.

Friedman confirmed the trade, noting that the Ducks have received the 15th and 29th overall selections in the first round of the Draft in return for McTavish.

The Anaheim Ducks Have Trade Mason McTavish To The St. Louis Blues For A Pair Of First Round Draft Picks

McTavish is a former first-round pick, having been taken by the Ducks with the third overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Since breaking into the NHL with the Ducks in the 2022–23 campaign, McTavish has established himself as a steady offensive contributor, consistently producing across each season with goal totals of 17, 19, 22, and 17.

He continued that reliable scoring touch this year, helping Anaheim end its playoff drought and reach the postseason for the first time since 2018, finishing the regular season with 17 goals and 24 assists over 75 appearances.

In the playoffs, McTavish elevated his game slightly, recording one goal and five assists as the Ducks pushed through to the Western Conference Semifinals. Their run ultimately ended at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights in a hard-fought series.

He’s appeared in 304 career NHL regular season games, and has scored 77 goals with 104 assists for 181 points, along with a minus-54 rating as well as 212 penalty minutes.

He’s about to enter the second season of a six-year, $42-million contract he signed with the Ducks late last September, which carries a $7 million cap hit.