Former Anaheim Duck Ryan Getzlaf to have jersey number retired

Former Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf is having his jersey number retired this season on January 30, 2027, against the Nashville Predators.

He’ll be honored during what is the 20th anniversary season since the Ducks won the Stanley Cup in 2007. Anaheim is having Legacy Nights to celebrate their lone championship.

“Thank you guys, I appreciate it very much. That’s such a tremendous honor,” Getzlaf said to owners Henry and Susan Samueli over the phone.

Ryan Getzlaf will have his number 15 put into the rafters after getting the call from owners Henry and Susan Samueli. He joins Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer to have their numbers hanging in Honda Center.

“It’s something we’d been mulling over for a while now. We have a lot of jerseys hanging from the rafters. We thought it was time to expand that list of three,” Samueli said.

“We love what you’ve done for this organization. You played your entire career here. What you’ve done in the community and all of your charitable work. You’re a pillar of this organization.”

Significance of Getzlaf’s tenure in Anaheim

Getzlaf holds the Ducks’ all-time points record with 1,019 points across 1,157 regular-season games. He also put up the most points in team history with 120 in 125 contests.

Getzlaf also leads the franchise with 737 assists, which is 206 more than the second-place forward and Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne.

During his time in the NHL from his debut on October 5, 2005, to April 24, 2022, Getzlaf put up the seventh-most points (1,019) in the NHL.

He had the fourth-most points among all skaters from the 2003 draft class. Only Joe Pavelski, Eric Staal, and Patrice Bergeron had more points over the course of their careers.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native is one of three players in hockey history to win a Stanley Cup and five international gold medals (2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games, 2016 World Cup of Hockey, 2005 World Junior Championship and 2003 U-18 World Championship).

During Anaheim’s run to their championship in 2007, Getzlaf led the Ducks with 17 points in 21 games. He also scored 3 game-winning goals during the postseason that spring.

Notable NHL moments for Getzlaf

Aside from winning it all in 2007, Getzlaf has a few other memorable moments to date during his career.

One of which came in 2017 when the Ducks saw their captain put up 4 points against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the second round.

He played a part in all 4 goals against the Oilers, scoring two of them in the second period. Jakob Silfverberg ended up netting the game-winning goal just 45 seconds into overtime.

Getzlaf also picked up some other hardware across his 17-year career. He won the Hart Trophy (2014), King Clancy (2022), Messier Leadership Award (2017, 2015, 2014), Ted and Lindsay Award (2014).

While the Ducks had Getzlaf, they also won a total of 10 rounds in the playoffs. Overall, Anaheim boasted a record of 682-470-169 while he was on the team.

The Ducks will bestow one of the highest honors they can in January, and from then on Anaheim will continue to rise to prominence again in the Western Conference.