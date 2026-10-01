Anaheim Ducks Hand Out Hefty Extension to 14-Game NHL Player

The Anaheim Ducks off-season has been one of the most chaotic in National Hockey League history, and while the Leo Carlsson saga defines the summer, there was also many other questionable moves made.

Perhaps the most questionable was the dismantling of the Ducks blue line, as they went from a solid group led by Jackson Lacombe to one with many question marks after the departures of Jacob Trouba and Olen Zellweger. Now, ahead of their first game of the season, the team have made another shocking decision, handing out a six-year deal to a player that is yet to play a full season in the NHL.

Tristan Luneau Given a Six-Year Deal by Anaheim

That player would be RHD Tristan Luneau, who was originally a second-round pick of the Ducks back in the 2022 NHL Draft, and over the past two seasons, he has appeared in 129 games for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. In that time, Luneau has posted 19 goals and 93 points, with many believing that it was a matter of when, not if he becomes a key piece of the Ducks future in the league.

Last year, he appeared in just one game in the NHL, posting one goal in that time, bringing his career total up to 14 games played, and with the departures on the blue line, he’s likely to make the full-time jump in 2026/27 at 22-years-old.

Now, ahead of the season opener, the Ducks have once again shocked the NHL world, announcing that they have signed him to a six-year deal carrying a $7.2 million AAV, locking him up before the rest of the NHL can get a good look at him.

Was This the Right Move for the Ducks?

Obviously, a deal like this carries a lot of risk, but after what happened with Carlsson signing an $18 million AAV offer sheet with the Flyers and forcing the Ducks hand, it’s clear that they don’t want history to repeat itself. Instead, they’ve taken the chance on a player that’s been in their organization for several years, betting on his potential and upside ahead of what will be his first full campaign in the NHL.

As a result, the Ducks now have inexperience all over the blue line, but given Luneau’s size at 6-foot-1, 211 pounds and his offensive upside, it’s a risk that the organization clearly believes is worth it.

For now, all the team can do is wait and hope that the risk pays off, but if Luneau ends up becoming a very good player at the next level, with the rising salary cap, it could end up looking like one of the best contracts in the NHL, but for now, the move will be (rightfully) questioned by all.