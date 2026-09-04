Insider Provides Update on Gauthier Contract Dispute

Still no deal for Anaheim Ducks budding forward Cutter Gauthier as training camp approaches.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman was a guest on NHL Network on Friday and shared what he’s heard about Gauthier.

“I had heard rumors of some progress, but it’s going to be a big number. It’s going to be a really big number,” Friedman said.

Since seeing teammate Leo Carlsson get paid $90 million over the next 5 years, he wants to take care of business too. It’s just a matter of what General Manager Pat Verbeek wants to give up down the road.

“I think one of the things we’ll be watching over the next couple of weeks is what Anaheim tries to do to create some cap room. They are going to have to do some roster surgery to get this done,” Friedman continued.

Keep in mind that Gauthier and his camp rejected an offer for $13 million over 4 years. NHL Network Radio’s Paul Shaheen put that out on August 16. Additionally, there’s still no pen being put to paper for a new contract.

The Ducks have roughly $9 million of cap space, according to Puck Pedia. Odds are Verbeek will be trying to make calls for a separate trade. This will help free up more cap space.

Possible Ducks to trade away to keep Gauthier

Aside from Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov, no other defenseman on Anaheim’s roster makes over $2.25 million per season. That area seems manageable for the Ducks to keep their blueline intact as they want to be back in the postseason soon.

The forward corps is where this will get interesting for Verbeek and his staff. Seven skaters are making over $4.25 million per season right now. However, all of them have some kind of trade protection on their contracts.

One player that Verbeek may not want to lose but could trade is Alex Killorn. The 36-year-old has a 15-team no-trade list, but that’s something the Ducks could work with. This will matter if they need to make a quick trade before opening night.

The same can be said of veteran forward Chris Krieder. While he has been a leader in numerous locker rooms over the course of his career, this would be something to consider. Verbeek may need to invest more in the future of the Ducks.

No one on the team is making over $10 a season other than Carlsson right now. Based on Friedman’s report on NHL Network, Gauthier and his camp may be the next in line for a raise that large.

When does Gauthier get his next contract?

Odds are that if there is nothing in place when training camp opens in Anaheim, Gauthier won’t be there. Even if the Columbus Blue Jackets don’t get Adam Fantilli signed, then he won’t attend their camp either.

Should Verbeek end up not extending Gauthier, then a trade could be in place for the 22-year-old, who would now be on his third NHL team.

Plenty of teams across the NHL will at least kick the tires on a trade for the 40-goal scorer. Putting up 69 points in 76 games is something few players can do in their early 20s. On top of that, when Gautheir finds a home, he’ll be able to thrive under the right conditions.

Perhaps the Ducks end up making an offer he’ll sign, and that place to thrive is in Anaheim with the Ducks before opening night.