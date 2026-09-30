Leo Carlsson Pens Letter to Ducks Fans Explaining Offer Sheet

Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson penned a letter to Ducks fans about his decision to sign the offer sheet that he signed during the summer.

Early in free agency, the Philadelphia Flyers offered Carlsson a monster five-year, $90 million deal that, at $18 million per season, made him the league’s highest-paid player this season.

The Ducks ultimately decided to match the offer sheet, keeping Carlsson in Anaheim, but some fans were upset that he chose to sign it with Philadelphia in the first place.

Now, Carlsson has explained to Ducks fans why he signed the offer sheet.

Leo Carlsson Explains Offer Sheet Decision

In a letter to Ducks fans posted on the team’s website, Carlsson explained his decision to sign the offer sheet with Philadelphia.

“The contract negotiations over the summer were a lot to deal with for everybody, but when all is said and done, Anaheim is ultimately where I want to be for the rest of my life. That to me was always a no-brainer. This was a unique situation, but I of course always wanted to be here. During the talks over the summer, we always said we wanted to stay with the Ducks. It’s just when that number pops up, it’s hard to say no in the situation I was in. That’s something I hope everybody understands. It was obviously hard thinking about how I could possibly leave here and not knowing where I’m going to go. But I’m so glad it all worked out,” Carlsson wrote in his statement.

Expectations High for Leo Carlsson

With Carlsson the NHL’s highest-paid player this season, the expectations will be much greater for him personally, but he says his focus is on winning.

“People have asked if I feel the pressure to be one of the best players in the game, and I don’t really think about it that way. My first goal is to make our team as successful as possible – make the playoffs, win games, win series, win the Stanley Cup. The individual stuff just comes if you really want to win. Winning is the first priority,” Carlsson wrote.