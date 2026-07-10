Leo Carlsson Reacts After Ducks Match Massive Offer Sheet

Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson shared his reaction after the team matched the massive offer sheet the Philadelphia Flyers gave him.

On July 3, the Flyers offered Carlsson a monster five-year, $90 million offer sheet for an annual average value of $18 million, making him the highest-paid player in the league on a yearly basis.

The Ducks then had a choice: either match the offer sheet or take the Flyers’ next four first-round picks as compensation for losing him.

On July 9, the Ducks chose the former, as they decided to match the offer sheet, keeping Carlsson in the fold for the next five seasons.

Leo Carlsson Reacts After Returning to Ducks

After the offer sheet match was made official, Carlsson spoke to the media about returning to the Ducks.

“I always, always wanted to be a Duck. It’s my home too. Just super excited to be back,” Carlsson said, as relayed by Ducks reporter Zach Cavanagh.

Leo Carlsson: "I always, always wanted to be a Duck. It's my home too. Just super excited to be back."@SportingTrib | #FlyTogether https://t.co/WCWRLpdOJe — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) July 9, 2026

According to Carlsson, the decision to sign the Flyers’ offer sheet was a no-brainer given the amount of money that Philadelphia offered him. But he says his first choice was always to return to the Ducks.

“It was an offer that 99% of people would sign too. It’s a pretty simple answer. I really wanted to be here though. I really wanted them to match. I want to be an Anaheim Duck,” Carlsson said.

As far as any potential hard feelings in the Ducks’ locker room go, Carlsson believes that the rest of the guys are happy for him.

“It was just too good to pass on. I think everybody understands that too. I talked to my teammates a lot too, and everybody was just super happy for me and supportive with the decisions I made too,” Carlsson said.

Leo Carlsson Comments on Relationship With Pat Verbeek

Carlsson also said that his relationship with Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek remains good, despite the two having trouble agreeing on a new deal for the player, which led to the offer sheet in the first place.

“It’s a special business world too. I think he understands by my decision too, when he saw the number. No hard feelings between us right now. A great relationship,” Carlsson said.

To this end, Verbeek also confirmed that the two still have a solid relationship despite obviously not seeing eye to eye on Carlsson’s value, which led to the offer sheet being signed in the first place.

“The day that we drafted him we viewed him as a cornerstone. Leo and I have a great relationship. This whole thing has been worked through. My feelings for Leo haven’t changed since the day we drafted him,” Verbeek said.

With Carlsson now signed, the Ducks must turn their attention to another young Swede in winger Cutter Gauthier, who also needs a new contract. The Ducks do have enough cap room to sign him, too, though things will certainly be tight this coming year with Carlsson’s $18 million on the books now and for the next five seasons.