Anaheim Ducks Weighing up two Major Offers for Mason McTavish

The Anaheim Ducks took a huge leap forward in 2025/26, and with the team making it all the way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was made clear that they’re a lot further along in their rebuild than many expected. Led by the young core of Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlson and Jackson Lacombe especially, this team looks very exciting for the future, and they could be a genuine powerhouse in the Western Conference moving forward.

One young player that the team didn’t rely on was Mason McTavish, who found himself a healthy scratch throughout the post-season, and as we enter the NHL Draft and the exciting parts of the summer, it appears as though he’s more likely than not to be traded.

Several Contending Teams Interested in Mason McTavish

That has become more and more clear over the past few weeks, with teams like the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres among others all showing differing levels of interest in the former No. 3 overall draft pick. With the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft set for Friday night, the Ducks are still taking in offers, and although McTavish has shown potential, it appears they don’t believe in him as a top-six player of the future.

This past season was another solid one for McTavish in Anaheim, as he posted 17 goals and 41 points in 75 games played, but given the expectations as a former top pick and what we saw the year before, the Ducks were likely disappointed. There’s also major question marks over his speed and skating at the next level, and as a result, the Ducks are ready to move on and build around the elite young core that they’ve been building.

Ducks Weighing up Offers From New York and St. Louis

Heading into the draft, the talks around McTavish have been ramping up, and on Thursday night, speculation came out that the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues both have offers in for the 23-year-old. On Friday with speculation increasing, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun revealed the offers that the Ducks are weighing up, reporting that New York are offering a more player based deal while the Blues have offered a hefty package based around draft picks.

It’s unclear whether the Blues offer includes the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, but with the team having four first-round picks this year, if the Ducks are looking for draft capital, that would be an offer seriously worth weighing up. As LeBrun reports, if that is the deal the Ducks take, they would be looking to quickly flip those picks to help them now, meaning that depending on New York’s player offer, that could be the more attractive package.

One way or another, it’s likely that McTavish is traded this off-season, and could be dealt within the next few hours, and with other teams potentially set to swoop in, things could heat up today ahead of the 7PM ET draft.