Mikael Granlund Surprisingly Named Captain of Anaheim Ducks

Entering the 2026-27 season, the Anaheim Ducks have their 10th captain in franchise history. Veteran forward Mikael Granlund was named captain on Tuesday as he goes into his 15th NHL season.

Rako Gudas was most recently the captain of the Ducks from 2024 to 2026. Before him, it was former longtime Duck Ryan Getzlaf from 2010 to 2022.

“Mikael has been a strong leader in our locker room and with his national team over the years, and he is a natural fit with where we are as a hockey club,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement.

“Both our management group and coaching staff have seen how he leads by example and exemplifies how a captain carries themselves on and off the ice. He personifies the professionalism, humility, mentorship, and quiet intensity that will lead the various personalities of our group.”

Granlund is honored to be captain, while many Ducks fans and pundits may not have expected him to be given the role so quickly.

“I am grateful to Pat, the coaching staff, and the other players in this locker room to trust me with this responsibility. We have many quality leaders already on this team and great teammates to help this entire group represent the Ducks on the ice and in our community,” Granlund said in the team’s announcement.

Veteran Alex Killorn, Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and defenseman Jackson LaCombe will be the assistant captains to round out the leadership corps in Anaheim.

Granlund Has Been a Leader Before

The Finnish forward has been part of the leadership corps before during his hockey career at both the NHL and international stages.

At this most recent Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Granlund was the captain of Team Finland. Before that, he captained Finland in 2018 and 2024 at the World Championships.

Granlund and Team Finland finished the most recent Olympics with a Bronze Medal. Finland bested Slovakia 6-1 to take home a medal; he had three points in six contests while representing his country in Italy.

Before signing a 3-year deal with the Ducks in 2025, Granlund has also been part of other leadership rooms in the NHL.

Throughout his time in the NHL, Granlund has served as an assistant captain for the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators.

Granlund’s Success in the NHL

Across playing for six NHL teams, Granlund has been one of the more productive Finnish players on the largest stage.

Entering this season, he ranks ninth all-time among all Finnish NHL players with 651 points in 960 regular-season games.

In his 89 postseason appearances, Granlund has 52 points. He’s just one of 20 players from Finland to play in at least 85 or more playoff games.

The Oulu, Finland, native has also been one of the NHL’s more reliable centermen.

Just last season, Granlund had a 49.7 faceoff win percentage. Among skaters who took 700 draws last season, he ranked 78th out of 85, winning 381 faceoffs.

Historically, Granlund has a FOW% of 48.6, with his 2024-25 season in Dallas being his best (66% FOW) in his career. He’ll aim to keep up his reputation in the faceoff circle as the captain of the Ducks, who are poised to get back into the playoffs in 2027.