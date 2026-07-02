Ducks Prepared to Match Any Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson

The Anaheim Ducks are prepared to match any offer sheet for restricted free agent Leo Carlsson, the team’s top center.

Carlsson’s entry-level contract expired, and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft is now looking for a new deal.

While the Ducks would love to get him signed to a long-term contract, it’s possible another team could offer sheet him, which would force the Ducks into making a difficult decision about his future with the team, depending on how much money he is offered.

But according to one prominent NHL insider, the Ducks are prepared to match any offer he gets.

Ducks Will Match Any Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson

Taking to his social media, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said that the reason Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was fairly quiet on the first day of NHL free agency was that he wants to make sure he has enough cap room to re-sign Carlsson, especially since another team might throw an offer sheet his way for big money.

“Saw one offer sheet yesterday — Barrett Hayton/New Jersey — and are wondering about more. Heard over the past few hours Anaheim guaranteed it will match any attempt on Leo Carlsson, and the reason the Ducks haven’t made many moves is to make sure to be in a safe cap position,” Friedman wrote on X.

If another team did give Carlsson an offer sheet, one could assume it would exceed the final threshold for offer sheet compensation, which comes in at $11,939,166 or more, requiring the team signing the player to give the other team four first-round picks as compensation.

While those picks would surely be nice, the Ducks would much rather have Carlsson, who is one of the league’s top young centers. That’s why the team has left plenty of cap space open to make sure that they can match any offer that he gets as an RFA from another team.

Leo Carlsson is Rapidly Improving

Just 21 years old, Carlsson just completed his third season in the NHL, and it was his best one yet.

In 70 games, he scored 29 goals and 67 points, while adding 11 points in 12 postseason games. The Swede was drafted No. 2 overall just behind Connor Bedard in 2023, and so far he has proven worthy of being such a high draft choice, as he’s scored 61 goals and 141 points in 201 career regular-season NHL games.

It became known yesterday that Bedard is asking for huge money on his next contract, potentially in the range of $17 million per season on a long-term deal. That does seem like a lot of money, and Carlsson likely wouldn’t approach anything close to that. But do not be surprised if the Ducks are forced to shell out something in the $12 million to $13 million range on an eight-year contract to lock up the Swede through his 20s.

We’ll find out soon if Carlsson gets an offer sheet or not, but regardless of whether or not he does, look for the Ducks to match any offer another team decides to make him.