Series: Anaheim Ducks Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. First up is the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks are coming off a strong season, in which they finally broke a seven year postseason drought. It has been a busy summer in Anaheim with player movement. The offseason has not gone to plan thus far as the team has had to make serious sacrifices in order to keep their main young guns. They are hoping their core can continue to show progression next year and keep them in contention, despite these heavy loses.

Who are Anaheim’s Additions?

Key additions: Laurent Brossoit, AJ Greer, Nick Jensen, Anton Wahlberg

In terms of additions, Anaheim have not made many. The few add-ons they have made are secondary depth pieces. It is possible that their top 2025 draft pick, Roger McQueen, can make their roster for next season. The main focus of general manager Pat Verbeek has been geared towards resigning their top RFA’s. Franchise player Leo Carlsson cashed in on a massive five year $90 million contract after the team was forced to match the Philadelphia Flyers offer sheet. The Ducks have also extended defenseman Pavel Mintyukov on a five year $36 million deal. The team is not done with taking care of business with their youth group. Forward Cutter Gauthier is also in need of a new contract; the value of that deal has surely gone up after the contract Carlsson signed.

Who are Anaheim’s Subtractions?

Key subtractions: John Carlson, Radko Gudas, Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston, Mason McTavish, Jacob Trouba, Jeffrey Viel, Owen Zellweger

The Ducks have lost many members of their breakout team from last year. The most major departure is forward Mason McTavish, who was dealt to the St. Louis Blues on draft day. McTavish’s role with this team had decreased this past season as his game did not mesh with new head coach Joel Quenneville’s system. Anaheim’s blueline has received a brutal blow as the club lost most of their top pieces. Promising young defenseman Owen Zellweger was traded to the Buffalo Sabres to make way for the Mintyukov extension. Veteran’s John Carlson, Radko Gudas and Jacob Trouba have not been brought back as well. The team’s d-core has been depleted this summer as a result of these moves. The hope is that their plethora of up-and-coming defensemen will make up for it. The subtractions may not be done yet for Anaheim as the team still needs to free up more cap space to make way for their next wave of big ticket extensions for their young stars, headlined by Gauthier. That could mean more vets are moved by the time next season gets underway.

Overall, this summer has left a lot to be desired in Anaheim. The Carlsson deal has put this team in a bind when it comes to keeping their core group intact. It will be tough for this team to return to the playoffs next year; they will have to bank on continued progression from their top guns in order to do so.