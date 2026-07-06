Analyst Rips Bruins Pair of Additions in Lackluster Offseason

The Boston Bruins lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and were looking to build off that this offseason.

However, Boston has been relatively quiet to begin the offseason, outside of a couple of moves. The Bruins emphasized improving their blue line, and they went out and signed Connor Clifton and traded for Will Borgen.

Yet, NHL analyst Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic doesn’t like the additions as he doesn’t think either improves the blue line.

“The Bruins improved their offense by acquiring JJ Peterka for two first-round picks,” Shinzawa wrote. “Peterka, 24, should increase his production with greater ice time in Boston. But the Bruins did not upgrade their defense by acquiring Will Borgen and signing Connor Clifton. Neither pushes the offensive needle.”

The Bruins signed Clifton to a two-year, $4.5 million deal after the 31-year-old spent last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Clifton skated in 50 games, recording 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points, and projects to be on the Bruins’ third pair. He began his NHL career in Boston, as he played for the Bruins from the 2018-19 season until the 2022-23 season.

Boston also went out and traded for Borgen from the New York Rangers for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 conditional third-round pick. The 6-foot-3 defenseman is entering the second year of his five-year, $20.5 million deal. Last season with the Rangers, he recorded 5 goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 75 games.

However, as Shinzawa notes, neither Clifton nor Borgen adds offense to the backend, which is what the Bruins needed.

Bruins GM Likes Roster Set-Up

Although Boston wasn’t as active this offseason as other teams, GM Don Sweeney likes how the team looks.

“We look at it as a successful day for the Boston Bruins. Over the last little bit, we addressed some areas we wanted to attack, and today was more focused on the backend. We feel good about the depth of our hockey club now,” Sweeney said. “Some of the conversations obviously will extend beyond today – you just never know what might surface between now and throughout the year. But we did address the areas that we felt we needed to, and we need to continue to do that as we go forward to be a better club.”

The Bruins were a playoff team last season, and Sweeney expects them to build off that. Sweeney believes Borgen will replace the void of Andrew Peeke, while Clifton is familiar with the locker room already and will add to the room and the depth on the backend.

Boston’s Offseason Moves

Since the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Buffalo Sabres, Boston’s offseason moves are as follows: