Bad News For Former Bruins Captain Brad Marchand

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand enjoyed personal success in what was his first full campaign with the divisional rival Florida Panthers, to whom he was dealt at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline and helped win the Stanley Cup.

While the Panthers would ultimately miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26 because of numerous injuries to several key players, Marchand was one of the bright spots in their lineup, scoring at over a point per game pace and reaching 27 goals and 27 assists for 54 points.

However, like so many of his teammates, Marchand was limited because of injury, and now it appears that his availability for the start of the upcoming campaign is in doubt.

Former Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Announces That He’s Undergone Surgery

Marchand, who was set to take part in former Bruins teammate Zdeno Chara’s farewell game in Slovakia, made a video post on social media announcing that not only is he unable to partake in the contest, but that he recently undergone surgery.

“Hey fans, Brad Marchand here,” Marchand explained in the video message. “I just wanted to send you a note and first off apologize; I won’t be able to make Z’s game. Unfortunately, I had to have a surgery. I was trying to fix (the injury) without surgery, but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen and had to kind of do it last minute, and with the time and the recovery I’m going to need, I’m not going to be able to make it and play in the game, unfortunately. It’s very disappointing and I just wanted to let you all know that I was really excited and really honored to be part of the game, but unfortunately I wont be able to make it now. I need to do the rehab and take care of that so I can get back on the ice soon.”

While with the Bruins, Marchand had undergone hip surgery along with sports hernia surgery; he apparently re-aggravated the injury, and while he attempted to rehabilitate it without surgical intervention, that proved to not be possible.

Brad Marchand Was Limited To 52 Games In 2025-26

Marchand began being designated a healthy scratch during some Florida contests in January so that he could attempt to be fully healthy for the 2026 Milan Olympics.

”The Olympics were a big goal that I had,’’ Marchand said in April. “It really had not hurt that bad at that point.”

“In January, it got worse, but there was a point where it got better and I thought I was past it. Unfortunately it got really bad there at one point. So, we just had to deal with it here to try and find a solution to get better and be really prepared for next year.’’

He also hinted that surgery was a last-resort option.

”That’s still a potential,” Marchand said of surgery. “It’s something that we’re … it’s a last resort. There’s so much time here that we’re not in a playoff position to where we’re going to try and do everything we can to get around it without having surgery. But, yeah, it’s not off the table.”