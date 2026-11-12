The Boston Bruins continue their trek through their November schedule with a Thursday night game against the Montreal Canadiens. The team is well rested as their last game was on Sunday, a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers. Prior to Thursday night’s game, they revealed their line combinations and a decision regarding Fraser Minten.

Tonight’s game against the Canadiens will be broadcast at 7:00 PM Eastern Time. Fans in Canada can stream the game on Sportsnet+, while Boston fans can tune in on ESPN+ and NESN.

Boston Bruins Reveal Fraser Minten Decision For Montreal Canadiens Game on November 12th, 2026

During Thursday’s morning skate, the Bruins revealed a decision regarding Minten for their game against the Canadiens.

The Bruins will have Minten anchor their second line down the middle. Mikey Eyssimont and Morgan Geekie will be Minten’s wingers.

After struggling to gain ground with his former club (the Toronto Maple Leafs), Minten has found his place within the Bruins lineup.

The 22-year-old has six goals and six assists for 12 points in 18 games. Minten is averaging 16:30 in ice time so far this year, which is currently a career-high.

Prior to this recent line combination change, Minten spent 28 percent of his ice time on a line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Geekie.

Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens Line Combinations

As for the official line combinations, one Bruins insider revealed them on social media earlier today:

“Bruins lines at morning skate: Peterka-Zacha-Pastrnak, Eyssimont-Minten-Geekie, Mittelstadt-Lindholm-Khusnutdinov, Jeannot-Poitras-Kastelic, Kuraly, Lindholm-McAvoy, Zadorov-Borgen, Brunet-Lohrei, Aspirot-Clifton, Swayman & DiPietro,” Scott McLaughlin wrote.

These are the same line combinations that the team had for their Sunday win against the Panthers.

Notes From the Other Side: Canadiens Lineup News & Notes

While there is not a lot to mull over for the Bruins, the Canadiens are switching things up for this Thursday night tilt.

The most significant change happening to the Canadiens lineup will be the return of defenseman Mike Matheson. Matheson has missed the last six games.

“Mike Matheson sera de retour dans la formation contre les Bruins. Adam Engstrom sera laissé de côté. Mike Matheson will draw into the lineup tonight against the Bruins. Adam Engstrom will skip his turn,” the Canadiens announced earlier on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Canadiens took to social media to reveal who would be the starting netminder against the Bruins.

“Fowler sera le gardian partant jeudi à Boston. Fowler’s net in Boston on Thursday,” the team announced on November 11th, 2026.

Tonight’s game is the first time that the Bruins and Canadiens have faced each other this season. With both teams playing great hockey, tonight’s game should be entertaining to say the least.