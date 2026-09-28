Bruins Have Trade Offer for $69 Million Star Forward Rejected

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is not done strengthening his roster just yet. The team’s top exec landed star forward J.J. Peterka this summer in a deal with the Utah Mammoth. The move helps offset the departure of veteran Viktor Arvidsson in free agency. Adding the dynamic winger should help boost Boston’s offense.

Sweeney and the Bruins, however, also want to add a top-six center and another quality defenseman. In fact, Boston has made an official trade offer for the top available center in the market. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta recently revealed that Sweeney submitted a proposal to the Detroit Red Wings for Dylan Larkin. Nevertheless, the offer was rejected.

While Larkin wants a trade out of Detroit, he does not appear willing to join the Boston Bruins. The American forward previously provided the Red Wings with just three possible destinations: the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has since reported that the center expanded this list to around eight clubs. Boston, however, is still not among these teams.

Larkin previously signed an eight-year, $69.6 million ($8.7 million AAV) extension with the Red Wings. A key stipulation in the deal is that the star has a full no-trade clause for one more year. After this timeframe, the list of teams in the clause shortens to 10. The Michigan native has played his entire NHL career in Detroit.

Boston Bruins can Seemingly Make a Solid Offer for Dylan Larkin

Despite the significant hurdle in a trade for Larkin, the Boston Bruins are clearly trying their best to be contenders in the competitive Atlantic Division. The center position is particularly a potential weak spot for the club. For now, Boston has Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten, and Sean Kuraly penciled in at the role. The first two players mentioned are perhaps solid 2Cs rather than top-line stars.

While the terms of the trade offer were not revealed, Zacha was likely involved in the proposal. Rather than draft picks, Detroit wants quality, NHL-ready players in a deal for Larkin. Other teams have, so far, resisted offering top-six centers to the Red Wings, but the Boston star would be a solid piece of the puzzle. Zacha is set to enter his final year under contract, and Boston has not decided on his future.

The forward will earn $4.75 million this season. According to PuckPedia.com, the Boston Bruins have about $6 million in projected cap space. As a result, Sweeney could afford Larkin’s contract by sending Zacha the other way. Although the Red Wings star is widely viewed as the better player, he did have just two more points than the Bruins center a season ago.

Boston may Have to Move on to Other Targets

The Boston Bruins clearly want to compete now while their top players are still in their prime. David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, and Charlie McAvoy are all between 28 and 30 right now. Larkin, 30, would fit in the same age bracket. Nevertheless, Sweeney is clearly having trouble convincing the Red Wings star to join the club. Boston is either going to have to move on to other targets or hope the American expands his list even more to facilitate a move.